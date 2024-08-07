“Quality Content Right Here”: Track World in Frenzy as Noah Lyles Shares Special Paris Olympics Video After 100M Finals Victory

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Noah Lyles (USA) celebrates after winning the menís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m Noah Lyles, and I want to be the fastest person who ever lived.” Noah Lyles, the newly crowned 100-meter Olympic champion, declared in a recently released Paris Olympics video on his X account.

This social media video quickly resonated within the track community, showcasing the American athlete’s path to excellence.

The footage opened with a sweeping aerial view of the Stade de France during the 100-meter finals of the Paris Olympics. Under the night sky, the stadium’s vivid purple track and enthusiastic crowd were prominently featured.

The scene then shifted to the athlete’s first appearance in the 100-meter final at the 2023 Budapest World Championships.

Included was a clip from the 2024 US Olympic Trials, where the track star was seen imitating his favorite anime character, Goku, by leaping and roaring just before the final, in which he faced Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek.

The video revisited this event and focused on Lyles competing in the 200-meter finals, which he ultimately won, mirroring his success in the 100-meter event.

The Paris Olympics video then featured Usain Bolt, who set the 200-meter world record of 19.19 seconds at the 2009 Berlin World Championships.

Lyles had always aspired to surpass the Jamaican’s achievements with his own talents. The six-time world champion highlighted a particular aspect of the sport that sometimes hinders athletes from reaching their full potential, stating:

“People are often scared to share their dreams. One of the world’s favorite pastimes is watching people fail. But, I believe in shotting my goals to universe.”

The 27-year-old had endured criticism merely for expressing his personal ambitions. Undeterred, Lyles consistently aimed to silence his critics at major competitions.

The video then transitioned to the 2022 Eugene World Championships’ 200-meter final, where the track star shattered the American record with a time of 19.31 seconds.

The video also highlighted Lyles’ childhood struggle with severe asthma. This medical condition initially made his athletic aspirations seem unrealistic. However, by surmounting every challenge, he molded himself into the accomplished athlete he is today.

The Paris Olympics video concluded with footage from the recent 100-meter sprint final at the Stade de France. It showcased the nail-biting photo finish where Lyles and Thompson were separated by a mere 0.005 seconds.

Upon seeing the scoreboard, the six-time world champion leaped with elation and exclaimed to the camera:

“America, I told you, I got this!”

Many fans online appreciated how the video conveyed Noah Lyles’ career leading up to the Paris Olympics.

Lyles has carved out a remarkable legacy through his numerous achievements, with the promise of more to come.

Having already secured his spot in the 200-meter semifinals at the Paris Olympics, the American sprinter’s performance is set to captivate the track and field community on August 7 at 2:02 p.m. ET.