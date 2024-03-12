“Grows Into an Olympic Champion”: 16-Year-Old Quincy Wilson Breaks 400M High School Record Sending Internet Into a Frenzy

In a stunning 45.76 seconds, Quincy Wilson ran the 400 meters in the New Balance Indoor Track and Field Championships, shattering the high school record. The 16-year-old’s achievement went viral when Travis Miller shared the feat’s video on X.

Along with three other young athletes, Quincy Wilson stood on the grid wearing a bright yellow jersey. The young gun crossed the 200-meter distance first in a fantastic 21.86 seconds, pacing amid the pack.

The young runner continued to outpace the grid with each stride. Wilson crossed the finish line in a fantastic 45.76 seconds, about a second ahead of the second-place finisher.

The previous U20 record holder was Elzie Coleman. However, this is the time for the 16-year-old, who has become a national sensation with this feat. He secured a massive deal with New Balance back in 2023, and now he will even become a topic of discussion for a lot of brands out there.

Quincy Wilson attracts the attention of Noah Lyles

Getting Noah Lyles‘s attention is no picnic. In response to the 16-year-old’s achievement, the Olympic runner wrote, “He is HIM!” on Citius Mag’s X post. Although the message is brief, the American track star is highlighting the young athlete’s tremendous potential. Money is always an important factor, as Lyles has pointed out before. Therefore, every athlete worth their salt needs sponsors.

Wilson is already collaborating with the popular brand New Balance, and his accomplishments will bring a lot more deals for the young athlete. Although he is already a hot topic among the track community, if Wilson continues his present level of dominance, he will be a contender at higher levels of track and field in no time.