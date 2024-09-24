Resurfaced Video Features Fred Kerley’s ‘Greatness’ From 2022 Season Leaving Track World Nostalgic

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Fred Kerley (USA) celebrates after winning bronze in the menís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

A recently resurfaced video showcased one of the most memorable moments of Fred Kerley’s remarkable career during the 2022 season, sparking nostalgia within the track and field community. The video emphasized his exceptional speed, determination, and athleticism, highlighting an outstanding year for the American sprinter.

World Athletics shared a video from the 2022 Eugene World Championships on Instagram. It was one of the year’s most anticipated events and featured Kerley’s outstanding performance throughout the season.

Coming into the contest, he was a fan favorite and breezed through the preliminary rounds. Kerley faced a difficult grid in the final, but this did not deter him from continuing his dominance and winning the 100-meter crown.

In the same event, he ran a time of 9.79 seconds in the heats, securing his divisional personal best. When World Athletics shared this video on social media, they included a caption dedicated to one of Kerley’s brief yet impactful punchlines.

The 2022 season was one of the best track seasons for American sprinters, and watching this video brought back memories for many of them.

“2022 fred was something else!!! All those 9.7s!! “

One fan highlighted Kerley’s personal bests, demonstrating his versatility during those early professional seasons.

“9.76, 19.76, and 43.64. Crazy PB’s!!“

Nike sponsored Kerley during that season, and this fan recalled the athlete’s synergy with the brand’s shoes at the time.

“Nike Foot Fred.“

Another fan agreed that 2022 was one of the sprinter’s strongest seasons.

“Prime Kerley “

In 2022, Kerley had an exceptional season, but the following year turned out to be a tragic disappointment. As the reigning 100-meter world champion, the American sprinter had high expectations going into 2023.

He maintained his strong position in the division and was a crowd favorite at the 2023 Budapest World Championship. However, he overestimated his pace and finished third in the semi-finals, failing to proceed to the final. Kerley’s inability to defend his 100-meter gold raised several concerns about his future in the sport.

He defied the odds and silenced critics by winning an Olympic bronze medal in Paris with a sensational time of 9.81 seconds. Kerley’s singular focus on the 100 meters in the 2024 season was instrumental in achieving his seasonal target.