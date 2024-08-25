Rodney Green Dubs Rai Benjamin as Team USA’s “X-Factor”

The Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube featured Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green discussing the highly unpredicted men’s 4×400-meter relays at the Paris Olympics. Green identified Rai Benjamin as the key runner in the relay as he secured the gold medal for Team USA and credited him for his exceptional running ability.

Green highlighted Team Botswana as a formidable challenger to the rest of the field, particularly Team USA. He also noted the Botswanan squad’s strength and determination to win gold.

The retired Bahamian sprinter then focused on Benjamin’s crucial role in the American relay squad: “You know what I mean. Rai Benjamin was the X-factor, man.“

Green, a relay enthusiast, paid close attention to the men’s 4×400-meter race. Letsile Tebogo, who challenged Benjamin in the anchor leg, impressed him with his speed and technique.

However, Green wished the Botswanan athlete had shown more pace. He suggested that if Tebogo had overtaken Benjamin at a certain point, it would have revealed whether the American runner was at his peak speed or had more to offer.

“In my head, I would’ve loved to see Rai work a little behind the throttle, behind Tebogo, to see if he could get him.”

Gatlin commented on Tebogo‘s performance in the men’s 4×400-meter relay prelims, noting the Botswanan athlete’s fastest split in the event.

He also highlighted Tebogo’s impressive 43.04 split in the finals, then shifted focus to Benjamin, expressing admiration for the 400-meter hurdler’s performance in the flat relay race.

The retired American sprinter was initially surprised by the absence of prominent 400-meter specialists like Quincy Hall. However, he commended Team USA’s decision to have Benjamin anchor the relay, praising the runner’s ability to handle the pressure of holding off Tebogo.

Gatlin elaborated on Benjamin’s strategic approach:

“To hold off Tebogo that way and come off the turn, look at the screen, know exactly where Tebogo was. He didn’t have to use his peripheral. He didn’t have to do none of this; he just looked at the screen and like, ‘Alright, cool. Measure my energy source. Bring it home. Keep them on my shoulder, and got the victory.'”

Green finally emphasized Benjamin’s remarkable feat of transitioning from hurdles to relays, winning two gold medals at the Paris Olympics in both disciplines.