“On My Way”: Vernon Norwood Promises Letsile Tebogo of a New Travel Prospect Off-Season

Online banter between track and field athletes never gets old. When it comes to Vernon Norwood, fans always expect something dramatic. The 32-year-old Olympian has shared a fun bond with fellow teammates and rivals and manages to somehow always create excitement among fans. His interaction with Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo just got some traction online.

Norwood has often called out his fellow Olympic champion on X for a variety of reasons, including challenging him to races. But all in good spirits, Tebogo has also indulged in the same, tagging himself in the tiff along with his good friend, American sprinter Fred Kerley. Together, the three have promised fans the prospect of competing against each other at a casual 400m race.

But recently, Norwood put up a tweet involving Tebogo that may have come off as wholesome. While their banter is still top-notch, both left fans swooning over their friendship with an invite to Tebogo’s home.

Yo I’m ready to come to Botswana @tebogo_letsile_ — Vernon L. Norwood (@Vernon400m) September 21, 2024

Norwood had previously put up a post on X, expressing his desire and willingness to go to Botswana. Whether as a tourist or just to get on his rival’s nerves, he wanted a new escapade this time around. His new tweet affirmed his desire, and he stressed he would make it there soon.

“I’m on my way!!!!”

As fans look forward to this interaction progressing, they know how nothing beats the good old banter between the two and Kerley.

Kerley, Norwood, and Tebogo for the 400m

The trio group of sprinters, especially Norwood and Kerley, have been in a friendly tiff for a while now. The subject of their banter generally surrounds their ability to ace each other’s sprinting categories.

Recently, they focused on the 400m – an event that Norwood specialized in. They ended up calling each other out and expressing their desire to take the banter up on the track.

They soon found a third member for this challenge when Tebogo jumped into the conversation and asked if he could participate as well. It’s all fun and games until one of them aces the category.