Sha’Carri Richardson and Track World React to Mondo Duplantis Replicating Her Iconic Stare Down From Paris Olympics

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis outperformed Norwegian runner Karsten Warholm in the Zurich Diamond League’s 100-meter friendly contest. However, moments before crossing the finish line, Duplantis did a stare-down similar to Sha’Carri Richardson from the Paris Olympics, which drew the attention of the American track star and a legion of followers when it was posted by LSU Track and Field on Instagram.

The Letzigrund Stadium was packed with fans eagerly anticipating the long-awaited friendly track battle. With a strong start, the Swedish athlete sped through the course.

Fred Kerley trained him for this specific moment in the race, and he worked hard to remain ahead of his Norwegian rival, which he eventually achieved.

However, he gave his opponent the traditional stare-down just before crossing the finish line. LSU Track and Field acknowledged this iconic moment in an Instagram post, comparing it to Richardson’s stare-down during the women’s 4×100-meter relays at this season’s Paris Games.

The American athlete reposted the social media post on her Instagram story, stating:

“The look over & BACK is all Mondo.”

Duplantis finished the race in 10.37 seconds, faster than Warholm’s 10.47. Despite being a pole vaulter, the Swedish athlete defeated an Olympic sprinter and hurdler, providing plenty of entertainment for the audience who watched the event live.

Of the many, one follower highlighted how Duplantis replicated Richardson’s precise stare-down.

“Mondo giving ‘the shacarri’“

This fan focused on the aspects that made this race unique.

“The fact that duplantis can run in 10.3 so easily,while looking sideways and not being a sprinter is kinda crazy ngl“

This admirer wanted Richardson to coach Duplantis in the future.

“@itsshacarri as his coach to I love their friendship“

Vernon Norwood, who was in the Swedish athlete’s entourage, commented-

“THE SICKEST “

This fan revealed a fact about the two athletes.

“Yall know they go to the same school and are bestie right?“

A lot of excitement was building up for this friendly 100-meter track battle between Duplantis and Warholm. In addition to duplicating Richardson’s staredown, the Swedish athlete included her in his entourage.

She was present with him, as were Fred Kerley, Vernon Norwood, Letsile Tebogo, and Renaud Lavillenie. These athletes supported Duplantis’ triumph, as this win was one of the most memorable in his athletic career.