‘Coach’ Fred Kerley Celebrates First Victory as Mondo Duplantis Shines in 100M Sprint

In a shocking turn of events at the recent track and field meet, Fred Kerley, the Paris Olympic bronze medalist, took on an unexpected role as “coach” while assisting Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis to a 100-meter sprint victory over Norwegian runner Karsten Warholm.

Both athletes had their support systems behind them at the 2024 Zurich Diamond League. Additionally, Kerley trained Duplantis and supported him through the race.

Eventually, the American received his first coaching win, owing to Duplantis’ incredible performance of 10.37 seconds, which he celebrated on his X, stating:

“First dub as a coach.“

Duplantis responded to Kerley’s X post with two emojis, demonstrating his closeness to his sprinting coach. This 100-meter win also beat the Swedish pole vaulter’s personal best in the category, which he set in high school in 2018.

— Mondo Duplantis (@mondohoss600) September 4, 2024

Shortly before the 100-meter event, the Swedish athlete was seen with his entourage, which included Kerley, Sha’carri Richardson, Letsile Tebogo, Vernon Norwood, and Renaud Lavillenie.

The American sprinter, who had just won the 100-meter Olympic bronze medal at the Paris Games, practiced the start with Duplantis, and his impact on Mondo’s victory was significant.

This training helped the Swedish athlete get a favorable start on his Norwegian opponent. Duplantis was able to keep up with Warholm because of his impressive acceleration.

The Swedish athlete gained speed with each stride, eventually crossing the finish line at 10.37 seconds, while Warholm followed him with 10.47 seconds. Mondo’s speed at the Letzigrund Stadium astonished the spectators.

Duplantis also gave his sprint adversary the signature Bolt stare-down while crossing the finish line. After losing at this challenge, Warholm will have to wear the Swedish jersey in the Zurich Diamond League’s 400m hurdles race.

Aside from the friendly challenge between Duplantis and Warholm, the track world will be treated to a formidable 200-meter lineup in the Zurich Diamond League. Kerley, Tebogo, and Kenny Bednarek will compete on the same grid on September 05, 3:18 PM ET.