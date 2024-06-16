Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Storms Through the JAAA Olympic French Foray 3 to Secure Her Season Opener Victory

A season opener for an athlete like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is always highly anticipated in the track world. The Jamaican sprinter hadn’t competed in a professional track meet since the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, but she was ready for the JAAA Olympic French Foray 3 at the National Stadium to run the 100-meter sprint.

Donald Smith posted the footage of one of the season’s most anticipated races on X, and the world saw the three-time Olympic gold medalist clock a spectacular 11.15 with a 0.8 tailwind to begin her season.

As the 2024 season will be the final in her illustrious career, the Jamaican track great did not give her fans much optimism heading into the Jamaican Olympic Trials.

When Fraser-Pryce arrived at the National Stadium, she was surrounded by athletes who were nearly half her age. The 37-year-old was assigned to lane 8 of the grid, which was on the far right side of the track, and from the moment the gun went off, the Jamaican track icon got off to a strong start.

She maintained her pace but was pursued by Jodean Williams, who was fast for a while but couldn’t catch the three-time Olympic gold champion, who won the race with total dominance.

11.15s (+0.8m/s) for Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on her season opener to win the Women’s 100m. pic.twitter.com/xWIEErAKqE — Donald Smith (@dpos_smith) June 16, 2024

Despite the win, the sprint demonstrated the athlete’s present form. She’ll have an idea of what she needs to start practicing on with only a few days until the Jamaican Olympic Trials. Just like Shelly-Ann, the track world is looking at another Jamaican sprinter who has had a mixed season thus far.

Strong Challenges Ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s teammate

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson have competed and won at the sport’s highest levels, including the Olympics and the World Championships. However, the two Jamaican sprinters have been extremely mysterious this Olympic season, leaving many supporters worried. The community understands the two athletes’ potential, but there is a lot of competition during such a busy track and field season.

While some argue that they are not ready for the big stage, others believe that the track stars are hiding their full running abilities because they do not want to expose their strategy. Jackson, while running a late season opener last month, received a lot of criticism for her non-competitive timing. However, she remains dedicated in her pursuit of an Olympic gold medal because she understands what she is capable of on the sport’s grandest stage.