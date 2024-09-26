Hunter and Tara Davis-Woodhall Share How ‘Having the Best Accountability Partner’ Leads to Success in Marriage and Career

The Paris Olympics witnessed Hunter and Tara Davis-Woodhall establish couple goals not just with their matching gold medals and achievements but also with their mutual support. Across all the competitions, fans spotted the husband and wife gleefully in love and elated at each other’s success. So, what was their secret of making things work?

In a candid chat with Deseret News, the pair opened up about how they made it to marriage, celebrated little wins, and stood up for each other through thick and thin. One key to their marriage’s success was doing everything together, from training to cooking.

However, one crucial factor that helped them set realistic goals while supporting one another was keeping each other accountable. This helped them fulfill each other’s needs while also forming a deeper bond.

“We’re at the track together, keeping each other accountable and making sure that we get everything in (that) we need.”

Being athletes, the couple had to dedicate a significant amount of time to training and maintaining a lifestyle that enabled their careers to flourish. The time and commitment necessary to undertake Olympic training alone seemed to have brought them closer.

“It’s like having the best accountability partner ever right in your corner and then also someone who understands the sacrifice, time and commitment it takes to to compete at this level.”

According to Hunter, his wife has always pushed him to improve, especially in tough circumstances. One of the most poignant instances was his heartbreak at the World Championships last year when the Paralympian had to exit due to a faulty prosthetic.

Not only did Davis-Woodhall offer emotional support at the time, but she also encouraged him to prepare for the Paralympics. After her roaring success and a gold medal in Paris, she and fans rooted for Woodhall during his race. And when he won the gold for the 400m T62 sprint, she celebrated his victory with the loudest praise.

Their bond, camaraderie on and off-screen, and teamwork led to their widespread popularity this year. Since then, fans have excitedly followed along to see their day-to-day lives and how they navigate through an active career, marriage, and achievements.