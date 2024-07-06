“Is That Gold Medal Worth Giving Up Candy?”: Wallace Spearmon Questions Fred Kerley’s Habits After Budapest Disappointment

Since it was produced by the same people who brought us Formula 1: Drive to Survive, viewers of the show were eagerly awaiting the release of “Sprint,” a sports documentary on Netflix that would provide them with the behind-the-scenes footage they had been wanting. “The Gold Standard” (episode 5 of the ‘Sprint’) shows Fred Kerley talking to retired world champion Wallace Spearmon following his disappointing performance in the 2023 World Championships semi-finals.

The 2022 world champion was under close observation when he defended his 100-meter run in Budapest. The new challengers to Kerley’s crown, however, were numerous. The track world was stunned to see Kerley eliminated in the semi-finals after posting a 10.02 in Heat 3, losing to Oblique Seville (9.90) and Letsile Tebogo (9.98).

Despite widespread anticipation of a finals showdown between Noah Lyles and his American teammate, the defending 100 m champion had his hopes dashed and was soon bombarded with questions as the remaining youthful sensations advanced to the 100-meter finals.

Additionally, the documentary shows how Kerley immediately exited the stadium, avoiding any interaction with reporters. On the other hand, it also showed Kerley talking to retired athlete and 2007 Osaka World Championship gold medalist, Wallace Spearmon Jr, who wanted to know what occurred during the tournament.

“I know that I should have been over that 9.88 hump. My time USA’s and World Championships and, but it ain’t happened that way.”

While Kerley did confess to Spearmon that he was enraged and takes responsibility for his slow timing, he also says that giving up would not help him recover, and he is already planning to compete for a gold medal in 2024. A question is then offered to Kerley by the retired American sprint athlete, who says:

“You gonna give up candy? Is that gold medal worth giving up candy?”

The three-time world champion gave an enthusiastic “yes,” as he was already making plans to alter his lifestyle to prioritize a healthy diet and adequate exercise. Even though he lost a big race, he knew there was still a long way to go and that he would train hard to win the gold medal. Spearmon also admires this self-assured move from the athlete. Like always, Kerley remained mysterious to the track world, but he improved event by event and ultimately earned a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Fred Kerley Getting His Hands on His Olympic Seat

Track and field fans pay close attention to both the top athletes and those who are undergoing redemption phases whenever a major event like the Olympics is in season. After last year’s semi-final blunder at the Budapest World Championships, Fred Kerley was heavily criticized, despite his promising 2024 outdoor season. However, this year’s track meets feature the same athlete, albeit with far faster times.

Despite leaving ASICS and signing with Oakley as a sponsor, the athlete continued to train diligently in preparation for the US Olympic Trials, and he breezed through the qualifying rounds to earn a spot in the finals.

In the last round, competing against one of the greatest American athletes of the current generation, he did manage to run 9.88 seconds with a 0.4 tailwind. True to his word from last year, he finished third in the 100-meter finals, ensuring his qualification for the highly-coveted Paris Olympics.