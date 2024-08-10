Shericka Jackson Shares Heartfelt Message Days After Paris Olympics Withdrawal

“Should I accept the good and not the bad?”

Shericka Jackson finally addressed her decision to withdraw from the Paris Olympics in her latest Instagram post. The Jamaican athlete said that an injury had crushed her dreams of winning additional Olympic medals for her country.

She also acknowledged the ups and downs she experienced over the course of ten years as a senior athlete and described how she went from winning Olympic gold and World Championship crowns to not receiving accolades at all at the current edition of the Olympic Games.

The 30-year-old recalled being optimistic after winning a double title in the 100 and 200 meters in this year’s Jamaican Olympic Trials. She further mentioned that if she had continued with this form, she might have earned three more Olympic golds for Team Jamaica.

However, the athlete’s ambition was never fulfilled due to an injury. Jackson also stated that she was aware of all the support and criticism she received during this time, and she was grateful for all of the helpful remarks regarding her difficult decision to withdraw from the Paris Olympics.

“I sincerely thank everyone who has encouraged me at this most challenging time, especially my sponsors Puma, Scotiabank, Wata and Omega, my coach and the entire team at the MVP Track & Field Club, my family, my friends and very importantly my fans in Jamaica and around the World.”

Shericka further revealed her goals for the rest of the season, as she is focused on her recovery. The moment she hits the track next time, she wants to be in better shape than she is currently.

Even though the 30-year-old went through a tough time in Paris, she made sure her smile didn’t fade away, as seen in the pictures attached to the Instagram post.

The athlete took her time to click a picture with a plushy of Phryge, the mascot of the Paris Olympics. In the next image, Jackson posed and made a heart symbol with her hands, dedicating it to all of her supporters, who have always played a huge part in her success in track and field.

When the Jamaican will show up at the next track meet is surely unknown, but the track world knows what Jackson is capable of whenever she is in her best form.