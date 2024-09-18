“Cleaning Up”: Experts Analyze Julien Alfred’s Dominance as She Prepares to Face Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson Next Season

This season, the track and field world was full of surprises as fans saw the emergence of underdogs at the Olympics. St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred made history and put her small island hometown on the map by winning the Olympic gold for the 100m sprint. Her subsequent sports dominance has left experts scrambling to catch up with her potential.

Alfred fought to pace through the track for a podium finish for the longest time, going head-to-head with several sprinting icons like Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson.

During the Olympics, the St. Lucian star found herself at a dominant lead during the 100m sprint—a category several thought Richardson could ace.

That marked the beginning of Alfred’s spotlight moment when fans began noticing and acknowledging her as one of the tough competitors. Citius Magazine podcast hosts Anderson Emerole and Preet Majithia recently discussed Alfred’s dominance on track and what things could look like if this continued into the next season.

The Olympic gold medalist had already set stunning records in the 60m indoors, the Olympic sprints, and the Diamond League meets that followed.

While Richardson ousted her at the Zurich Diamond League to retain her crown, the tables immediately turned at the Brussels Diamond League when Alfred returned to the top of the podium.

Both hosts believed this could begin Alfred’s redemption arc since not many expected her to scale up the ranks so swiftly. The rivalry between Richardson and Jackson hogged the limelight, which caused several to miss the islander getting better.

“I think…Julien’s cleaning up…you know she’s done it all this year and I don’t think anyone maybe coming into the year would’ve said she’s gonna be this dominant perhaps…“

The hosts hoped to get Jackson back on track the next year after she pulled out of the Olympics and subsequent meets due to a serious leg injury.

Alfred’s next season could be challenging with the Jamaican’s potential appearance and lead. Yet, they feel there’s room for a new track and field star in the 23-year-old.

The upcoming season will witness the World Championships in Tokyo, and various other Diamond League meets where the three sprinters might lock horns again.

Additionally, if they appear on the Grand Slam Track organized by veteran Michael Johnson, the stakes might get higher due to their rivalry and the rewards offered.