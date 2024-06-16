“The Olympic Gold Medal Is Getting Unpredictable”: Track World Surprised as Ferdinand Omanyala Secures 100M World Lead at the Kenyan Olympic Trials

With the Paris Olympics only a few weeks away, the track and field fans’ are witnessing new records quite often. One such unexpected result was set by Ferdinand Omanyala, a two-time African champion, who dominated the 100-meter sprint finals in the Kenyan Olympic Trials in a time of 9.79 seconds.

Many fans noticed this achievement, as World Athletics announced it on their official Instagram account. Track enthusiasts expected Omanyala to perform admirably at the Kenyan Olympic Trials. He has always been quick on his home track, yet this season he has barely broken the 10-second barrier.

This was also evident when he ran a 10.09 in the heats, just one day before the big race. However, the spectators were astounded to see him leave the grid behind in the finals, clocking an astounding 9.79, his season’s best and even the world lead.

It wasn’t what many expected, but this feat demonstrated that the athlete is prepared for the Olympics, and for many, the hunt for gold continues.

“The Olympic gold medal is getting unpredictable at this point if other athletes keep showing up like this… Are we in for a surprise. As a [Jamaican flag] [American flag] I truly want my countries to win, but I am here for the entertainment too. The track is getting hotter… Let’s go @paris2024 . I [see emoji] you…”

Even if the time isn’t close to Usain Bolt’s 9.58 100-meter world record, this supporter is optimistic that Omanyala will come close in the forthcoming track meets.

“Good run…. He’s chasing Bolt’s 9.58”

While track and field has traditionally been a favorite of American and Jamaican athletes, this fan is pleased that this particular performance has propelled Kenya into the Olympic gold medal race.

“Love it. I’d love to see a whole different country take over track and not the regular Jamaicans & Americans.. Let’s go bro.”

Even though Omanyala has set a standard in the 100 meters, this fan is hoping for more in the Olympic finals.

“Hopefully he hasn’t peaked too early.”

Following this incredible performance, a track enthusiast alerts the world of the Kenyan athlete’s nickname.

“Beast from the east.”

Omanyala has always been quick on his native turf, and while the outcomes may alter greatly at the Paris Olympics, this feat provides a ray of hope that African sportsmen can still compete with North American and European athletes. The Kenyan sprinter has been around for a while, and his unpredictable pace once forced a track great to retire.

Justin Gatlin recalls a major stint of Ferdinand Omanyala

Justin Gatlin once discussed his final race of his career, the Kip Keino Classic in 2021, on his Ready Set Go podcast. The American athlete was prepared for the competitive grid, and as usual, he tried to visit his competitors during the warm-ups. Gatlin met a lot of athletes, but he couldn’t find Ferdinand Omanyala, and he suspected the Kenyan sprinter was out of contention.

However, the sprinter did compete in the event, and when Trayvon Bromell led the sprint, the four-time world champion noticed Omanyala’s rapid pace as he took the silver medal from the American. This came as a major shock to Gatlin, and his defeat made him believe it was time to step down from the sport.