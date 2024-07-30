Justin Gatlin Weighs in on Noah Lyles’ 100M Personal Best Ahead of Paris Olympics

With the Paris Olympics track and field events just days away, the sports world is abuzz with anticipation. Many athletes have shown remarkable improvement in recent weeks, including Noah Lyles, who set a personal best in the 100-meter at the London Diamond League.

This performance caught the attention of track enthusiasts, including four-time world champion Justin Gatlin, who discussed it on his YouTube podcast, “Ready Set Go.“

When co-host Rodney Green asked Gatlin about Lyles’ new 100-meter personal best, Gatlin thoughtfully responded that the American sprinter is carving his own path to 100-meter greatness.

He also noted that Lyles has made significant improvements in several aspects of his running style, addressing previous weaknesses. The world champion praised Lyles’ performance at the London Diamond League, stating that he now looks like a true 100-meter sprinter with more potential to unlock:

“So, it’s interesting to see how it’s going to play out. I mean, 9.81, especially this right now, is not a bad time at all, and it’s a PR for him. So, I think now he’s like kind of getting it.”

He highlighted Lyles’ impressive progress in indoor and outdoor competitions, noting the substantial improvement in timing compared to previous years.

He also mentioned a headwind during the London Diamond League 100-meter race, suggesting that Lyles might have run even faster with neutral conditions or a tailwind, potentially challenging the world lead.

Green added that Lyles is known for feeding off the crowd’s energy, sometimes even pushing himself beyond his limits. However, he also noted that predicting Lyles’ performance against his main competitor, Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, is challenging since Thompson’s response to a World Championship crowd remains unknown.

As the Olympics approach, Lyles should be aware of several top competitors in the 100-meter sprint who have posted similar seasonal bests in the world rankings. While Lyles has demonstrated impressive form, a closer look at the current landscape reveals formidable challengers vying for Olympic glory.

Athletes to give stiff competition to Lyles on the 100m grid

In the months leading up to the Paris Olympics, Noah Lyles appeared poised for a clean sweep in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m events. However, in the 100-meter competition, several runners, including Kishane Thompson, Ferdinand Omanyala, and Oblique Seville, have already surpassed the American’s time.

These three athletes are now Lyles’ top rivals, and he’ll need to outpace them to secure the coveted gold medal. Thompson currently leads the seasonal 100-meter rankings with a time of 9.77 seconds, followed closely by Omanyala at 9.79.

Lyles recently clocked 9.81 in the London Diamond League, putting him ahead of Seville, who has a seasonal best of 9.82. With such tight margins, the upcoming Olympic Games are shaping up to be one of the most anticipated track events in recent history.