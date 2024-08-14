“This Is Fire!”: Track World in Awe After Fred Kerley Features in an Exclusive Fanart

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Fred Kerley (USA) celebrates after winning bronze in the menís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Fred Kerley received a lot of criticism for his performances leading up to the Paris Olympics. However, the athlete defied all predictions when he earned the 100-meter Olympic bronze medal in the Stade de France, becoming a two-time Olympic medalist in the category. To commemorate this occasion, one of his devoted fans, an artist, drew a fanart for the sprinter and posted it on Instagram.

The digital art was straightforward, created by artist @bennett__gh, with Kerley as the main subject posing against the bronze medal wearing the new Team USA shirt for the Paris Olympics.

However, there’s a specific detail in the subject’s background. It displays a shadow of the athlete in a double-bicep stance, demonstrating Kerley’s hidden strength.

The social media post’s title included a popular quote dedicated to the American sprinter’s tough route to Olympic glory.

“It never gets easier, you just get better.”

The Instagram image also went viral among fans, who assembled in the comments section to appreciate the art while also recalling Kerley‘s Olympic performance.

“This was so cool to watch! My first year watching the Olympics and track and field had me hooked! Can’t wait to see more of you!!”

Justin Gatlin also joined the fans in admiring the artwork.

“Oh this is fire !!!

After witnessing Kerley’s success at the Paris Olympics, this fan was filled with enthusiasm for the athlete in the upcoming edition of the event.

“I believe Fred will be champ in LA28.”

One fan appreciated the caption, which included a hidden message.

“Caption is definitely deep wise words.”

Another fan tried to uplift the athlete, saying,

“Yeah you did it for nobody but yourself King…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BENNETT GH (@bennett__gh)

The artwork resembled the athlete’s difficult journey, during which he faced a lot of struggles but eventually arrived at his destination. Kerley faced intense criticism after being eliminated early in the 100-meter sprint at the 2023 Budapest World Championships. He was a fan favorite to defend his title from the 2022 Eugene World Championships and make it to the finals, but everything went against him.

This also had a significant impact on his mental health, as his performance dropped in the early 2024 indoor season. However, the athlete made a comeback in his outdoor season opener and maintained his outstanding form.

Fred Kerley also qualified for the Paris Olympics’ 100-meter sprint by finishing third at the US Olympic Trials, indicating that he was competent to participate in the category.

He quickly advanced through the heats and semifinals of the event at the Stade de France, earning a position in the finals. Despite the strong competition, the American sprinter finished third with a 9.81, capturing the Olympic bronze medal in the 100 meters.