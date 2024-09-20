Track Veterans Head to NYC: All You Need to Know About the Upcoming Athlos Meet, Tickets, and Event Details

Justin Gatlin revealed on his X page that he and the Ready Set Go crew will travel to New York City for the Athlos Meet. This flagship event guarantees spectacular competitions and a display of exceptional skills, uniting top female athletes from around the world.

Throughout the current season, the former American sprinter has been actively involved in various tournaments, sharing his expert insights on the sport through his widely followed podcast Ready Set Go, which he co-hosts with Rodney Green.

Next week Ready Set Go will be heading to NYC for @athlos — Justin Gatlin (@justingatlin) September 20, 2024

The upcoming track event in NYC will mark the culmination of the 2024 season. It promises to be a spectacular sight for both the participants and the audience, as Athlos is set to deliver a one-of-a-kind track meet.

On September 26, track enthusiasts will fill the Icahn Stadium to watch the sportswomen compete in Athlos. In April of this year, the 776 Invitational was announced as Athlos, which was spearheaded by Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, who was taken aback by the potential possessed by female track and field competitors.

He openly welcomed Gabby Thomas as the first athlete for the prestigious event, who eventually helped them increase the publicity about it. Many well-known female athletes ultimately made the top roster, including Faith Kipyegon, Alexis Holmes, Marileidy Paulino, and Masai Russell.

While arranging the competition is obviously a significant undertaking, the goal is to increase the popularity of track and field. Megan Thee Stallion, an American rapper, is also expected to perform at the opening ceremony, which will increase the event’s appeal.

According to Athlos’ official website, the purse will be the largest in the history of women’s athletics. The first-place finisher will receive $60k, the second-place finisher $25k, and so on, with the sixth-place finisher receiving $2.5k.

Athlos’ unique giveback concept will allow all athletes to earn more than just the regular rewards. This mechanism re-distributes 10% of all ticketing, commercial sponsorship, and broadcast revenues to all participating athletes.

The coveted event will have six unique divisions for the athletes: 100-meter hurdles, 100-, 200-, 400-, 800-, and 1500-meter flat races. D-Nice, an American DJ and record producer, will also curate classic walk-out songs for the runners before the event and between races.

The event doors will open at 5 p.m. ET, with the races beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are already on sale on Athlos’ official website, and they will also be available at the venue on the event night.