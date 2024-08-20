Gabby Thomas Reveals Next Track Meet Location Following Paris Olympics Success

Gabby Thomas, now a three-time Olympic champion following her gold medal wins in the women’s 200m sprint, 4x100m, and 4x400m relays at the Paris Olympics, has announced her next competitive appearance.

In a recent Instagram post, Thomas revealed she will participate in the Athlos Meet in New York on September 26. The 27-year-old will compete in the 200-meter event, where spectators will have the opportunity to see the category’s Olympic winner in action.

Thomas’s Instagram post included two photos: a selfie wearing her New Balance track outfit, and a portrait shot of her smiling in the same attire. The images suggest she has resumed training, and in the caption, she wrote:

“Back at it today! Next race @athlos in New York on Sep. 26”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Thomas (@gabbythomas)

The Athlos Track Meet is unique for featuring exclusively female athletes. This format brings newer female track talents to the forefront, allowing them to compete against established veterans like Thomas.

In addition to the 200m, the event will include categories such as 1500m, 400m, 100m, 800m, and 100 mH. Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, spearheaded this project, recognizing the potential in women’s track and field events.

While organizing the tournament is undoubtedly a major undertaking, it aims to boost the popularity of track and field. American rapper Megan Thee Stallion is scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony, adding to the event’s appeal.

Fans are eager to see Thomas compete against a challenging 200-meter field, which will include notable track competitors like Australian phenom Torrie Lewis.

According to the official website, the track meet offers a substantial prize pool. The first-place finisher will receive $60k, second place $25k, and so on, with the sixth-place finisher receiving $2.5k.

Additionally, athletes will receive 10% of the earnings from ticket sales, commercial sponsorship, and broadcasting. The Athlos Meet promises to be a unique track event, and fans are already anticipating its arrival.