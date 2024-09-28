“We’re Not Done Yet”: Alexis Ohanian Proves ‘Anyone Who Doesn’t Think People LOVE Women’s Sports’ Wrong, Teases Next Athlos Installment

Oct 28, 2022; Washington, D.C., USA; Lead founding investor in Angel City FC Alexis Ohanian points to the team crest on his jacket as he participates in a panel discussion at the NWSL Score More for Title IX event at International Spy Museum. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-Imagn Images

The success of Athlos proved that women’s sports hold significant potential, not only in terms of viewership but also in terms of audience adoration. Reddit co-founder and event organizer Alexis Ohanian stood by to reflect on the event’s success with journalist Tiara Williams.

The debate about women’s sports has always centered around its popularity among the general public. Several have doubted if the masses would want to watch sporting events with women, let alone an entire competition exclusive to them. That’s where Ohanian stepped in to prove the naysayers wrong, and with the event’s turnout, it looks like he did.

Williams posted a video of her interview with the entrepreneur on X, writing about her amazement at the event’s success. The magic of Athlos had captivated people from all corners, with Ohanian confirming an attendance of over 5,000 in the bleachers. The energy was unmatched, and the journalist couldn’t help but express her astonishment at the show.

“What an event! This is…I don’t have words for what’s going on. I am just in awe.”

Ohanian firmly believes that women’s sports need a little more push, incentives, and a platform. Athlos came together with the idea that female athletes deserved equal compensation and opportunities. The result was a jam-packed audience cheering out loud, with athletes like Gabby Thomas raving about the event’s success.

THANK YOU, TEE! Show this clip to anyone who doesn’t think people LOVE women’s sports. We’re not done yet with @ATHLOS — we’ve just set a bar for yourselves that we need to EXCEED next year. Join us and keep raising these ladies up. https://t.co/rT3dJJKokI — Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) September 27, 2024

But that’s not all! After witnessing the astounding reaction from the audience, the entrepreneur promised a sequel to the triumphant event. With the stakes already high, he was determined to elevate them even further for the upcoming season.

Veterans like Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green also contributed their views on the event’s success. They praised Athlos for its unique elements, including tiaras instead of medals, organizing the event in a city like New York, and many more. Popstar Megan Thee Stallion’s performance and D-Nice pumping up the music made the meet even more electrifying.

All in all, Ohanian’s idea of investing in women’s sports proved to be a successful venture. Athlos also established that both winners and participants are entitled to compensation and opportunities for a better experience.