“Vibes Are Just Too Immaculate”: Masai Russell Praises Company After Meeting Fellow Athletes at Ravens vs. Bills Game

Masai Russell has been getting a lot of attention online for good reasons. Her recent appearances at several events have excited fans even more about what’s to come next season. At the same time, she appears to be happy to be attracting a great crowd around her.

Her recent participation at Athlos saw some hiccups due to a controversial 100m hurdle race. Several onlookers and audiences online pointed out a faulty start that ultimately gave the winner, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, some advantage. Russell tried protesting, but the appeal didn’t go through, leading to some dissatisfying outcomes.

However, she seems in better spirits now, especially after attending a star-studded match between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. In a recent post on X, she hinted at how being in good company shapes an individual’s nature, and she seems to be surrounded by positive influences.

The people you hang around will say a lot about who you are as a person — Masai Russell OLY ✨ (@masai_russell) October 1, 2024

The match, held in Baltimore, witnessed the home team’s victory, along with several athletes gracing the occasion and supporting the winning team. From track and field stars like Kenny Bednarek and Twanisha Terry to basketball icons like Angel Reese and Bub Carrington, they cheered for the Ravens.

Russell accompanied 16-year-old track prodigy Quincy Wilson, who was thrilled to support his home team and meet other athletes. The duo even went down on the field to show off their Olympic gold medals amidst loud cheers from the audience and fellow Olympians.

“I love how I have the ability to bring so many people together & the vibes just be too immaculate…”

Russell has officially wrapped up her season with a rough run at Athlos and an otherwise spotless impression. She recently also announced her onboarding at the Grand Slam Track next season, which is something all track and field fans have been looking forward to.

The sport has been in the spotlight ever since the success of the Paris Olympics, and now, with competitions focusing on athletes’ well-being, it will be interesting to watch them push beyond their limits.