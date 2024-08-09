“Wildly Irresponsible”: Noah Lyles Faces Backlash Over COVID Announcement, Sparking Questions About Paris Olympics’ Protocols

Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Noah Lyles (USA) reacts after the men’s 200m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Paris Olympics took a bleak turn for the sprinting icon, Noah Lyles, who was down with Covid-19. While he still managed to put up a great show at the Men’s 200m race, bagging a bronze along the way, he was still quite out of breath by the end.

Fans were surprised because Lyles had been doing promisingly well this season and they saw him go off track in a wheelchair at the end of the race. Later, officials revealed that Lyles had COVID-19 and, while he was stable, couldn’t give his best performance on the track.

This prompted a series of comments and reactions from the track and field world who were curious about the whole situation. Lyles returned later for a solo interview explaining how he was recovering, but fans had a bone to pick about the Olympics’ protocols in such situations.

Several pointed out how Lyles had been hugging his teammates and competitors after the race, despite knowing he wasn’t doing well.

ain’t this him post race even though he allegedly knew he had covid ? pic.twitter.com/RkK3Mh7Hie — TheCarterFilez (@TheCarterFilez) August 8, 2024

But some were in awe of how he pushed through both COVID-19 and his asthma to win a bronze.

cannot believe this man won a bronze medal at the Olympics with a history of asthma and with covid. congrats on an awesome Olympics, Noah! — Spencer (@sbp_21) August 8, 2024

Yet, many felt it was wrong for him to be racing, let alone putting a mask on only for the interviews.

Now he got on a mask??? If the IOC don’t put together some damn COVID protocols. https://t.co/Sgp6c2Jw6c — It’s ‘Shuh-ree’ (@SheriShannon27) August 8, 2024

This led to criticism of medical officials as well.

The Doctor’s should be held responsible. Noah should have been isolating. https://t.co/g5UlAyIR1n — Summer too Hot (@JRzthoughts) August 8, 2024

Many even held the Olympic committee responsible for letting Lyles race, thus putting other athletes at a higher risk.

Soooo he tested positive for covid 2 days ago but they allowed him to race without a mask?? Please stop this — Utopiaaaaaa (@YeezyCraig) August 8, 2024

Despite ill health, Lyles persevered to run and win a podium position at the race amidst some skepticism. However, this was, unfortunately, his last run at the Paris Olympics since he announced he wouldn’t be moving forth with the other sprints.

His teammate, Kenny Bednarek, has qualified for the relays and will now eye for the gold amongst other promising teams.