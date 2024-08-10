“World Tebogo Day”: Fans in Awe as Botswana’s President Declares Public Holiday After Letsile Tebogo’s Historic 200M Win at Paris Olympics

Aug 9, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Letsile Tebogo (BOT) celebrates his gold medal in the menís 200m during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

On August 9, Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, issued an official press release on his X profile and granted an afternoon day off for the country, following Letsile Tebogo’s prolific 200-meter gold medal, which he dubbed “Botswana’s Sensation.”

The President further stated that this historic victory needed to be commemorated in the most distinctive way possible, as the athlete’s name had been inscribed in the history books of not only Botswana but the entire African continent.

Dr. Masisi then gave an additional tribute to Tebogo’s late mother, Seratiwa Tebogo, who passed away a few months ago after a brief illness, as she played a significant part in her son’s sporting accomplishments.

When Track & Field Gazette published this national holiday update on X, fans immediately swamped the comment area with their own creative names for the big day.

World Tebogo Day — Osahon (@osahon01) August 9, 2024

One supporter was overjoyed after Tebogo gave his entire country a national holiday following his impressive victory.

Tebogo giving his country a day off ‍

Definitely worth it — Anny_Licha (@Annychizzy) August 9, 2024

Another track fan urged the President to delay his decision because Team Botswana may also win the 4×400-meter relay owing to Tebogo’s 400-meter abilities.

They need to delay this up until after the 4×400 relay because another gold is loading and they can have a week’s holiday! @BWGovernment — Boss Man (@Fal01Boss) August 9, 2024

Even though this holiday only applied to Botswana, the entire continent of Africa was proud of the athlete’s achievement at the pinnacle of track and field.

The Nation and the Continent is proud to be associated with him — Just Numb (@atmuchene) August 9, 2024

Another fan suggested that the government reward their athlete with a special gesture.

Need to give Letsile a few of those Botswana diamonds. — Jamaican Maroon (@xtasyshortie) August 9, 2024

Winning an Olympic gold in Paris was just one of Tebogo’s many accomplishments that day. When he recorded 19.46 seconds, he became the first Botswanan and African to win gold in the event, as well as the fifth fastest person.

Lyles was the favorite to win the 200-meter sprint. However, Tebogo remained calm and stuck to his own strategy. When he saw an opportunity, he overtook Kenny Bednarek on the bend and then increased his pace in the final stretch.

As a result, he crossed the finish line first, with Bednarek finishing second and Lyles in third place. It was a momentous day for the athlete and the entire African continent, as they now look forward to the men’s 4×400-meter relay finals to see the 21-year-old’s 400-meter talent.