Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Delivers Heartfelt Speech as She Receives Prestigious Honor From Alma Mater

Aug 8, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) celebrates after winning the womenís 400m hurdle final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

American Hudler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s alma mater, the University of Kentucky, gave her and a few other alumni a badge of honor. The institution inducted the Olympian into their Hall Of Fame and invited her to talk about her experience and inspiration.

Unlike any other traditional athlete, McLaughlin-Levrone did not complete her graduation when she enrolled in the University of Kentucky. Instead, after she joined their track and field program, she turned pro within a year and began participating in national-level championships.

Yet, the one year she spent in college seemed quite significant in her life, as she recalled all her trials and tribulations at the institute in a heartfelt speech.

Throughout her tough times, she not only found her path through faith but also had a good support system that got her through some rough roads.

“My year here was hard — I’m not going to act like it wasn’t — as it is for many college athletes all over the country…but I wouldn’t change it for the world, honestly.“

During her one year at the university, she set a record for 52.75s at the 400m hurdles—something she highlighted how she could never have pulled off without her coach, Edrick Floréal.

While she was destined for glory, the institution’s contributions made her foundations rock solid, and she mentioned how she would always be grateful for their support and love.

“I would not be the woman that I am had I not attended UK.“

She ended her speech on an emotional note, thanking each and every person who helped her fulfill her goals throughout her journey. She credited the university for standing by her and cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats, and she hoped to continue cherishing her alma mater the way they have celebrated her achievements.

But McLaughlin-Levrone’s milestones for the week do not end here.

McLaughlin-Levrone is set to receive another tribute from her birthplace

Since her jaw-dropping achievements at the Paris Olympics, where McLaughlin-Levrone‘s dominance on track saw cheers from the world, another badge of honor came along the way. A native of Dunellen, New Jersey, the hurdle champion might soon visit her birthplace for a special reason.

The city administration has announced an official homecoming ceremony for their local hero and invited the sprinter to talk about her experience.

New Jersey state Sen. Jon Bramnick, Dunellen Mayor Jason F. Cilento, and several others from the Dunellen Public Schools will also attend the event.

McLaughlin-Levrone also has a track named after her in her hometown, and the event venue — Columbia Park — currently houses that track. With an overflowing list of achievements even before her peak, fans and hometown locals can’t wait to see how she fares the next season.