“You Can’t Terminate Greatness”: Fred Kerley Slams Back With Fueled-Up Response After Olympic Disappointment

Due to their disqualification, the Paris Olympics did not go well for Team USA’s Men’s 4x100m relay team. Fred Kerley recently took it upon himself to clear the world’s apprehensions with a message.

Kerley is a three-time world champion who has been one of the tough competitors battling it out in Team USA. While the relay at the Olympics was a miss, Kerley shone brightly in the individual events, winning bronze in the 100m sprint.

There are still many more competitions in the season, and Kerley seems determined to prove his worth once again. Although he has previously flaunted his prowess in long-distance running, particularly the 400m sprints, his recent focus on 100m races has expanded his horizons.

Even so, competing with reigning champions like Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, Letsile Tebogo, and so on meant that the 29-year-old would have to push hard.

In a recent Instagram post, he gave a strong message about his previous victories and how he planned to get back on track with the same zeal. A compilation of some of his performances on the track, combined with his narration, gave a fuelled-up message to fans about his return.

“When you’re pushed to the edge, remember: you can’t terminate greatness. Pressure makes diamonds.”

Throughout the video, he talked about how he might have made his journey to the world look easy when it was nowhere near that. Kerley had to beat the odds to reach a point where he had finally achieved success. But his journey wasn’t over just yet.

What does Kerley look forward to in his upcoming years?

Recently, in a press conference at the Lausanne Diamond League, Kerley answered some questions about his future Olympic appearances and his ultimate goal. He already had a silver and a bronze from his previous Olympic endeavors, but his eyes were set on the gold.

He confirmed that he wouldn’t give up and prepare for the LA 2028 Games to finally bag the gold he had desired for a long time. When reporters asked him if he would still favor the relay, Kerley firmly stated that he wanted to shine in individual events. And with preparation and a promising show, he might just win his first Olympic gold next time.