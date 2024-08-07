“You Have to Learn to Lose”: Before Julien Alfred Made St. Lucia Proud With Her Olympic Gold, Coach Edrick Floreal Imparted an Invaluable Lesson in 2019

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Julien Alfred (LCA) celebrates after winning the women’s 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Paris Olympics have unveiled unexpected victors and underdog stories across various sports. Track and field events, in particular, have seen medalists emerge from small towns and provinces, setting inspirational precedents.

One such athlete is Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia, who clinched gold in the Women’s 100m sprint with a surprising lead. Alfred’s triumph was celebrated by fans as both an impressive sprint performance and a testament to the rise of underdogs on the track.

The 23-year-old demonstrated her continued prowess by securing a close second place in the 200m sprint. However, Alfred’s journey to becoming a champion wasn’t always smooth sailing, especially during her freshman year at the University of Texas.

It was then that retired Olympian and Texas Longhorns’ coach Edrick Floréal played a crucial role in guiding her development. A video from 2019 has recently resurfaced online, showcasing Coach Flo (as he’s affectionately known) offering encouragement to Alfred after a challenging race.

The footage, taken at the Big 12 Indoor Championship in 2019, shows a disheartened young Alfred in the corner while the coach delivers a motivational speech to help her overcome a disappointing finish.

“This is just one and done for you. You didn’t have a chance afterwards. Really. So what you have to learn, and what we’re trying to get done, is make you a star.”

An experienced coach who has worked closely with numerous athletes understands the importance of timing and content in their communication. Coach Flo delivered an inspiring message to Alfred, which was straightforward yet effective.

It appears that Alfred internalized and successfully implemented the advice.

“You have to learn to lose. Bounce back. So now, what happens after that? It depends on what kind of person you’re going to be.”

Alfred’s decision to pursue the Olympic gold medal proved transformative. The impact of a good coach resonated with many fans who understood its importance in an athlete’s journey.

Julien Alfred has since made history as St. Lucia’s first-ever Olympic champion, securing the nation’s inaugural gold medal. Videos of her hometown erupting in celebration after her stunning victory in the 100m sprint have circulated widely online.

For the St. Lucian sprinter, this achievement marks just the beginning. She may now set her sights on preparing for another season to match or surpass her current success.

The Paris Olympics served as a platform to showcase her nation on the global stage, and Alfred is poised to deliver more remarkable performances in future competitions.