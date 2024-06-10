Once a $245 Million Worth Contract Holder, Russell Wilson Now Ranks 70th Among Highest Paid QBs in 2024

From the highs of a $245 million commitment to the lows of a $1.2 million deal, Russell Wilson’s career has taken a big fall in terms of salary. Even though the writing was on the wall, the Steelers deal was a shocker regarding its financial intricacies. According to Overthecap data, Russ’s new contract is 70th on the list of high-paid NFL contracts for quarterbacks in 2024.

The major reasons the 35-year-old had to settle for a small deal are his age, the Steelers QB room, and his record with the Broncos. These probably prompted the Steelers to invest low in the #3 quarterback, by taking a wait-and-watch approach. Interestingly, the former Seahawks QB had signed a $245 million extension with the Broncos, 2 years ago in 2022. After two seasons, they cut ties, as the Broncos could not achieve their playoffs and Super Bowl targets.

Russell Wilson plans to sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for $1.2 million. The Denver Broncos will pay the remainder of Wilson’s $37.8 million salary. pic.twitter.com/nHaqGyiX7O — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 11, 2024

Cut to 2024, rookie QBs like Bo Nix, who replaced Russ at Broncos, earn a three times better annual salary in their first year. As per Overthecap data, Joe Burrow is now the highest-paid QB in 2024, courtesy of a $275,000,000 deal with the Bengals. Interestingly, Burrow’s deal is a mere $30M less than Russ’s Broncos contract, signed 2 years ago. This states how highly NFL teams once regarded Wilson.

Despite the setback, Russ recently outlined that his goal for the next five years is to win two Super Bowl rings. However, if things go south, Wilson faces the danger of being a free agent in the 2025 off-season. With Justin Fields in the mix, the Steelers can cut the Cincinnati native, if he fails in the upcoming season. This survival factor outlines why the 2024 NFL season is crucial for Wilson.

What Steelers’ $1.2M Contract Means For Russell Wilson’s Future?

Even though the non-trading clause is a relief for the former Broncos QB, the challenge for Wilson is the possibility of getting benched, because of additional options in the Steelers QB room. In terms of financial clauses, Russ appears safe. The Steelers offered a one-year deal, which he agreed to possibly because of 2 reasons. First to avoid being a free agent, and second to benefit from the training of Mike Tomlin.

Notably, the average annual salary of Russell Wilson when with the Broncos was a magnificent $49 Million. However, times have changed and it is now a battle for survival. Russ’s one-year, $1,210,000 contract would mean he will earn the same base salary ($1.2M) and cap hit since it is a mini-deal.

Interestingly, the Overthecap data also denotes that 49ers Brock Purdy is ranked a lowly 110th on the list. Thus, the experienced QB is not entirely alone. Nonetheless, Russell Wilson got to focus on his skills and drive a quick turnaround this year to brush aside the salary negativity.