Amidst Reports Of Jets Using the Tush Push With Justin Fields, Here’s All You Need To Know About His Squat Numbers

Last week, the NFL almost voted to ban the infamous “Tush Push” play. The Eagles, originators of the play, use it almost every game, and their success has caused frustration around the league. So much frustration that the play was 2 votes away from getting banned from the league.

One of the 10 teams that voted against the ban was the New York Jets. With the team signing free agent quarterback Justin Fields this off-season, many feel as if the Jets plan to use the Tush Push a lot with Fields under center this season.

As per Rich Cimini of ESPN, Fields has had a lot of success with the Tush Push in his career. Out of 12 attempts, 11 of Fields’ Tush Push runs have resulted in first downs. Fields’ 91.67 percent conversion rate is the highest out of any NFL quarterback since 2021.

It isn’t a surprise to see why Fields has been successful with the QB draw. He’s strong and athletic for a quarterback and has put up some good weightlifting numbers. Per SI.com, the Jets QB can bench press up to 380 pounds and can rep out 225 pounds 20 times. He’s also been able to squat 500 pounds.

Fields has shown flashes of his speed in the NFL multiple times, too, as a scrambler. During the 2023 season with the Bears, he topped out at 22.2 MPH on a play, which was one of the fastest plays by a player that season.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is arguably the most successful quarterback using the Tush Push. The Eagles and Hurts seem to use the play almost every game, and it’s nearly always an automatic success for them. They have converted on 86 out of 100 attempts with the Tush Push.

Part of the success can be attributed to Hurts’ insane leg strength. The quarterback is able to squat 600 pounds and can deadlift 620 pounds. There’s something about quarterbacks with leg strength correlating to successful Tush Push attempts.

Fields, on the other hand, has shown in the past with the Bears that he can be effective in short-yardage situations with the Tush Push.

With the Tush Push becoming increasingly popular or unpopular, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see the Jets attempt the play with Fields when in short-yardage situations this season.