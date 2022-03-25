“Pat always finds a way to ruin my picture”: Giannis Antetokounmpo puts a funny pic, while the Bucks continue winning

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a comedian, and while he sat out today’s game, he sure had time for a funny picture.

The reigning Finals MVP and Champion was out for today’s game against the Washington Wizards. He is recovering from a sore right knee and is on a day-to-day as the playoff looms.

Among others, he was joined on the sidelines by all-star teammate Khris Middleton. K-Midd was out due to a sore left wrist. This was the second straight game he missed.

The Bucks are on a roll and Giannis Antetokounmpo is living his best life

Pat always finds a way to ruin my picture 🤦🏾‍♂️ @pconnaughton pic.twitter.com/pCph0xIkGq — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 25, 2022

Giannis may have been sitting on the sidelines but that didn’t deter the forward from showing his support. The two-time MVP was an excited supporter and was seen happily cheering on.

The Milwaukee Bucks have quietly gone about their business their season. The win over the Wizards means that they are now on a 25-9 run.

The lack of their superstars didn’t seem to hurt much either. Guard Jrue Holiday did his thing and scored 24 points while dishing out 10 assists.

Despite having one of the toughest schedules in the league, the Bucks have not slowed down. The NBA champions look galvanized and poised to make another deep playoff run.

Whether it will culminate in another championship parade or not, only time will tell. However, it would be unwise to bet against them.

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to clinch homecourt advantage and topple the current no.1 seed, the Miami Heat. The Bucks are just 1 game behind and with nine games remaining, they will leave no stone unturned in this endeavor.