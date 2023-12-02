76-Year-Old Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals “Surprising Ally” in a Fight Against Alzheimer’s Is a Muscle-Building Essential

Oct 3, 2017; Washington, DC, Former Republican California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger outside of the Supreme Court after oral arguments were heard inside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. In the Gill v. Whitford gerrymandering case, Wisconsin Democrats argue that Republicans drew congressional district lines that all but guarantee GOP control of both houses of the state legislature. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK

Arnold Schwarzenegger has never been the one to shy away from limitations. The 76-year-old acknowledges the prevalence of ailments and diseases and has often provided science-backed tips to help combat them. Recently, the star picked a battle with one of the most common types of brain diseases, Alzheimer’s.

In his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club,’ Schwarzenegger revealed a surprising fitness essential that could help in the battle against Alzheimer’s. One would often think of creatine as a vital supplement in every bodybuilder’s arsenal. However, studies suggest that this amino acid might improve brain health.

“The fight against Alzheimer’s has focused on preventing plaques (amyloid-β, in particular) from building up in the brain. One potential way is to improve ‘brain energy metabolism.”

Creatine is theorized to work by providing energy to the brain cells. According to a study on ‘Creatine as a Therapeutic Target in Alzheimer’s Disease’, the supplement could potentially “help prevent plaque buildup.” The researchers conducted the study on mice, and they found the results to be favorable.

“We don’t usually focus on animal studies, and it’s too soon to know how this will work in humans (animal models don’t always carry over), but creatine might be worth it.”

While the study definitely has a long way to go, Schwarzenegger doesn’t hesitate to call creatine a “surprising ally.” In a battle against Alzheimer’s, the philanthropist and former bodybuilder placed his bets on the supplement.

“Creatine is one of the most studied supplements, and the past decade has revealed many promising cognitive benefits, such as improving learning and memory and fighting against cognitive decline. And that doesn’t even include the performance benefits for strength and muscle.”

The former Mr. Olympia recommended incorporating around 3–5 grams of creatine monohydrate per day for efficient results. While Schwarzenegger aims to help win this fight against Alzheimer’s, he’s not alone in his battle.

How Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife and son teamed up against the progressive disease

Journalist and public figure Maria Shriver may have separated from Schwarzenegger in 2011. But she and her son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, joined forces for a noble initiative cleverly disguised as a delicious treat, all in support of a similar cause.

The mother-son duo introduced ‘Mosh,’ a line of brain-healthy protein bars. The snacks have “7 superfood ingredients” that could potentially help nourish the brain. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the sale goes to the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement, a community focused on the disease in women.

While Alzheimer’s is still an enormous concern, being the most common form of dementia, initiatives like these from Schwarzenegger and his family are a ray of hope for those fighting against it.