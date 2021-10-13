Purple Cap in IPL 2021: Full List of IPL Top wicket-takers 2021

Purple Cap in IPL 2021: The SportsRush presents you with the Full List of IPL Top wicket-takers 2021. Harshal Patel is currently leading the race with 32 wickets under his belt, whereas Avesh Khan is in the second position.

IPL 2021 has reached its business end, and the race of Orange and Purple cap is still on. The highest wicket-taker of the tournament gets awarded with the Purple cap, and Harshal Patel has taken a clear lead in that race.

Harshal Patel has taken 32 wickets in the tournament, whereas he has an incredible S/R of 10.5. However, he won’t be able to add more wickets to his tally as RCB are already out of the tournament. Royal Challengers Bangalore have already called him Mr. Purple Patel.

Equalled the record for the most wickets for a bowler in an #IPL season. 👏🏻 Congratulations on an unforgettable season Mr. Purple Patel. 🔥 PS: This name is going to stick. 😉 @HarshalPatel23#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/pY7vZFQEZt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 12, 2021

Pacers dominating the Purple Cap Race

The pacers have dominated the tournament so far, whereas the spinners have been struggling to even reach the top-5 slots. After Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan has been the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 23 wickets under his belt. Also known as Indore Express, Avesh Khan can get up to two more games to break Harshal Patel’s record.

UAE has produced some sluggish wickets, but the variations of pacers have been crucial in this leg of the tournament. Yuzvendra Chahal has again been the best spinner of this season with 18 wickets under his belt.

Purple Cap in IPL 2021