Quinn leads Gaimin Gladiators to their third consecutive Dota 2 Major Grand Finals

History is made once more. Gaimin Gladiators (GG) becomes the first team in Doa 2 history to qualify for three back-to-back Dota 2 Major Grand Finals.

Ever since the New Frontiers update in Dota 2, Gaimin Gladiators have capitalized on the best parts of this patch to make history. The team becomes the first ever to appear in three consecutive Dota 2 Major finals. And what is more mind-dazzling is that Team Liquid joins them in doing the same. The only other surprising fact is that Liquid had to once again make it through the lower bracket.

If the feats of Astralis winning three back-to-back CS: GO Majors were not enough, Dota 2 had to have a hero too. With Quinn “Quinn” Callahan at the helm, Gaimin Gladiators starts writing their own odyssey. And if they win today, that is simply the icing on the cake.

Lima Major 2023 kicks off Gaimin Gladiators’ dreams

Starting on February 22, Gaimin Gladiators joined the Dota 2 Major as one of the five qualifying teams from the Western Europe region. During the Group Stage, both Gaimin Gladiators and Team Liquid showed utter dominance topping the leaderboard. While both of their success was written in charts, something happened. A boost that made sure that GG ended up as the superior team during the Grand Final.

The Playoffs showed nothing else than that. Gaimin Gladiators not only breezed through every team clean sweeping them, but they also defeated Team Liquid twice to stand victors. And thus, the first stepping stone is reached and Gaimin Gladiators win their first Dota 2 Major.

The Dota 2 Berlin Major 2023

The second Major of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) 2023, Berlin Major 2023 showed the absolute dominance of GG. Moreover, it was Quinn setting up a display of a lifetime. It is true that Quinn is considered one of the best North American midlaners Dota 2 has seen. And it was proved during this tournament. Joining as Western Europe’s top-seed team, Gaimin Gladiators made short work of the Group Stage topping the list of teams in Group A.

As for the Playoffs, if it wasn’t for Team Liquid, GG was destined to win the Major without losing a single playoff match. However, it was simply a dominant display of firepower and sheer talent. Going through each and every team in the upper bracket, GG sailed through. Defeating Team Spirit, OG, and 9Pandas with three consecutive 2-0 series, GG reached the Grand Final of a Dota 2 Major for two consecutive turns.

And sure enough, they won it once again against Team Liquid with a 3-1 series win.

What about the Bali Major 2023?

What about it? Does it seem like there was something else going to happen? Just like the two Majors before this, Gaimin Gladiators looked fearless. However, this time around, GG did not end the Group Stage with the top berth in Group B. But when it came to the Playoffs, the story remained the same.

Making quick work of every team, GG wins the Upper Bracket Final against last year’s The International winner, Tundra Esports. From there on, they made it to the Grand Final, waiting for Team Liquid to show up on the big stage. And surely enough, Gaimin Gladiators look to make history today. If they win once again, that makes new history for Dota 2. And as for Valve’s esports ecosystem, Astralis is joined by another legendary team.

Be that as it may, appearing in back-to-back Grand Finals is an immaculate feat. Something not every team can accomplish. And this might sound crazy, but today’s Grand Final appearance is actually their fifth consecutive Grand Finals. In between all the Dota 2 Majors, the team appeared in both DreamLeague Seasons 19 and 20 and ended up winning both of the Minors.

Well if this excites you, feel free to join our Dota 2 hub for anything new in the game by clicking here.