Ranji Trophy stats 2022: Most runs and highest wickets in Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Ranji Trophy stats 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of best batters and bowlers of the Ranji Trophy 2022.

The premier domestic cricket tournament of India, Ranji Trophy has finally reached its final. Madhya Pradesh will take on Mumbai in the final match of Ranji Trophy 2022 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 22 June 2022.

Mumbai are the record champions, and their players have dominated the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts. Apart from some top names, there have been new young names in the best performers list as well.

Ranji Trophy stats 2022

Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan has been incredible in this edition of the Ranji Trophy. He has dominated the run-scoring charts and none is close to him in terms of his form. Khan has scored 803 runs in 5 matches at an average of 133.83, courtesy of three centuries and two half-centuries. He has the highest score of 275 runs in the tournament.

Nagaland’s Chetan Bisht has also played some fine knocks with the bat. Bisht has scored 623 runs in four games, and his average has been 311.50 as he has remained not out most of the time. He scored five centuries in the tournament, without any half-century.

Bihar’s Sakibul Gani is at the 3rd position and he scored a brilliant triple century in the tournament, where he played an excellent knock of 341 runs. He has scored 601 runs in just three matches, courtesy of 2 centuries and one half-century.

Mizoram’s Taruwar Kohli and Madhya Pradesh’s Rajat Patidar completed the list of top-5 highest run-scorers of the Ranji Trophy 2022.

S No. Batter Runs Matches Average H/S 50 100 1 Sarafaraz Khan (Mumbai) 803 5 133.83 275 2 3 2 Chetan Bisht (Nagaland) 623 4 311.50 155* 0 5 3 Sakibul Gani (Bihar) 601 3 150.25 341 1 2 4 Taruwar Kohli (Mizoram) 526 3 131.50 151* 1 3 5 Rajat Patidar (Madhya Pradesh) 506 5 72.28 142 5 1

As unusual a batting card as you will ever see.

This Mumbai team with the likes of Prithvi, Yashasvi, Armaan Jaffer & Sarfaraz Khan is the most exciting array of young batting talent I have seen in a long long time. pic.twitter.com/8Gq14JftD5 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 16, 2022

Mumbai’s Shams Mulani has been the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 37 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.59. He has been a vital part of Mumbai’s side and would want to continue his form in the final match as well.

Kumar Kartikeya, who played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL has been the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far. He has scalped 27 wickets in 5 matches. Jharkhand’s spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is at the 3rd position with 25 wickets in five matches.

Maharashtra’s Satyajeet Bacchav and Hyderabad’s Ravi Teja complete the top-5 list of the highest wicket-takers.