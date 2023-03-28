Reddit user finds easy way to skip Resident Evil 4 village fight

The Resident Evil 4 Remake continues to make headlines and for all the right reasons. Hailed as a brilliant remake with faithful recreations, players are deep into their follow-up playthroughs looking for new details and easter eggs. One such detail was caught by a Reddit user u/Tactical_Banter who found an easy way to skip the Village fight. Here’s how to do it yourself.

Resident Evil 4 player skips Village fight by shooting the church bell

Players of the original game will recall that the sound of the church bell stopped the villagers from attacking. Capcom has stayed true to the original, allowing players to skip the village fight entirely by ringing the church bell. In the original post, the user mentioned that they got on top of the house where the shotgun is found. From here, they had a clear line of sight to the bell.

However, other users have confirmed that shooting the bell from anywhere else will work as long as players make the shot. Using anything other than the Sniper or RPG seems unreliable as of now, making it easier for players to pull this off on ‘Professional’ difficulty where they have access to the sniper from the get-go.

I didn’t expect my clip from reddit making it here, now I feel bad that the recording is lowres as hell lmfao As some people have tried and having tried it myself, pistol or SMGs doesn’t seem to work on it, but RPG/Rifles do, also you don’t have to be on the roof to shoot it. pic.twitter.com/8uIMz2SiDm — AkamiAoi (@akami_aoi) March 26, 2023

The game’s attention to detail has been lauded by players who are glad that this “feature” has returned. Additionally, speedrunners will have a great time optimizing this strategy. Whether done in New Game + categories, or even in the standard Any% remains to be seen.