Where to find the wrench in Resident Evil 4

The Resident Evil 4 remake is being lauded for its combat, attention to details, and puzzles. Over the last couple of days, players have been steadily making progress, the laboratory section in Chapter 13 is a bit convoluted to get through. To progress, players must get a wrench to access the keycard machine. Here’s how to get the Wrench and progress.

How to use the Biosensor Scope to find the wrench in Resident Evil 4

In the island’s laboratory, players will need to upgrade their Keycards to level 3. To get access to the machine, players will have to remove the metal piece on it with a wrench. This wrench is located on one of the regenerators in the room. To identify the correct one, players must find the Biosensor Scope in the room.

Once found, players must equip it to a rifle to check out which regenerator has the wrench. With it equipped, scoping into the targets will reveal the presence of the wrench. This location can change with each playthrough so players should comb through each regenerator.

Shooting the tank of the wrong regenerator will release them, leading to a much tougher fight. Players should carefully shoot the right tank, and quickly take out the regenerator without disturbing the other tanks. Once defeated, players can pick up the wrench from its corpse and get to upgrading their cards.

While upgrading the keycard, players will face a bunch of enemies and in the chaos, shooting the other tanks will release the regenerators as well. Using grenades and explosives isn’t recommended here as it could significantly up the difficulty.