Rohit Sharma salutes Deepak Chahar: Team India captain salutes Chahar after his brilliant cameo during 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Rohit Sharma salutes Deepak Chahar: Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen saluting Chahar after his cameo verus the Kiwis in 3rd T20I

During the 3rd T2oI of the ongoing T20I series between India and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens at Kolkata Team India’s newly inducted skipper in the shorter format, Rohit Sharma was seen saluting Deepak Chahar from the dressing room.

It happened during the last Over of the Indian innings. Having lost their 7 wickets, India’s scorecard read 165/7 after 19 Overs. With the final Over to go, it seemed as if India might end up scoring something under 180, if the duo of Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar batted to their potential.

But, the team’s bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar had some other devilish plans as he took the Kiwi speedster- Adam Milne to the cleaners and smashed a total of 19 runs in his Over to take the Indian score to 184/7 after 20 Overs. He struck a couple of fours in the first two deliveries to set the tone for the Over, and then played a sort of a forehand smash off Milne’s short delivery to hit a 95-metre six on the 4th delivery.

His brilliant cameo of 21* off 8 deliveries powered India to a total where they could now foresight a series whitewash.

Rohit Sharma salutes Deepak Chahar

Post Chahar hit the 95-metre six off Adam Milne, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen saluting the 29-year-old from the dressing room, clearly in awe of the batting prowess he displayed in the last Over.

He was seen sitting alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant while he handed the salute.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the Toss for the 3rd successive occasion and going against the trend chose to bat first. Team’s think-tank are clearly looking to challenge themselves against the conditions and it perhaps makes sense as Team India has already taken an unassailable lead in the 3-match series.

At the time of writing, the Kiwis were struggling at 70/4 after 10.4 Overs en route their journey to chase 184/7 posted by India in 20 Overs.