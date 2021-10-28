“Russell Westbrook is indeed a lefty and only shoots a basketball, like LeBron James, with his right hand.” – Shannon Sharpe pleasantly surprised at the ambidextrous Lakers guard

We’ve seen glimpses of LeBron shooting with his left, but he mostly shoots right handed. Russell too, who signs his autographs with his left hand.

Lefties are a rarity in this world, even more so in the NBA. A southpaw athlete is always an underdog in terms of numbers, but not in terms of quality. Even more rare is the case when people play with their off-hand, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are two of the biggest names.

Russ and LeBron are naturally lefties, they just shoot with their right hand. We’ve seen glimpses of Bron shooting with his left, but he mostly shoots right-handed. Russell too, who signs his autographs with his left hand.

Also Read: “We ain’t rich, I am rich”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals the philosophy he uses to teach his kids to work for their own success and not their father’s $400 million net worth

Russ is indeed a lefty and only shoots a basketball like Bron with his right hand. I did not know this ,not sure many ppl did. pic.twitter.com/FPo8Vwrqt7 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 27, 2021

Maybe Russ and LeBron need to switch to their dominant hands – They would be unstoppable

These two guys are two of the best-ever players to play the game, and they were playing without their dominant hand. Imagine they switched to it, they would wreak havoc! Russ wouldn’t be turning over the ball so often, and LeBron would hit his free throws more often. Larry Bird did it once for fun, switching hand to his off hand and he was unstoppable, imagine people switching to their dominant hand.

Lefties have been interspersed throughout the ages, the most famous vintage era is Bill Russell, and he was an eleven-time NBA champion. Mark Eaton and David Robinson, two of the best defenders in the game were also left-handed.

Someone who plays with his off-hand though – Ben Simmons. Maybe that is the reason why his shooting has been atrocious. Switch back to your dominant hand eh, Ben?

Also Read: Zach LaVine Injury Update: The Bulls All-Star plans on playing despite being diagnosed with a minor ligament tear on his non-shooting hand