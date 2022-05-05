“Don’t feel as bad seeing Chris Paul and Suns cook other teams”: CJ McCollum, LeBron James and NBA community react to Point God’s surgical display in dissecting the Mavericks

Chris Paul and his Phoenix Suns ousted the Dallas Mavericks comfortably to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Semis.

The “Point God” show had some high-profile audiences purring in their adulation for Paul.

First-round foe C J McCollum was amongst the first to take to Twitter. McCollum admitted that his Pelicans got cooked by Paul and the Suns and how it doesn’t feel as bad anymore.

Damn this Suns team is really good. Don’t feel as bad watching CP and them cook someone else — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 5, 2022

Other admirers included CP3’s fellow ‘Banana Boat Crew’ member Lebron James.

CP3!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 5, 2022

With the pro talk, one thing is clear. Chris Paul’s Suns are to be taken seriously and are deserving of credit regardless of how the season pans out eventually.

How have the pundits received this Chris Paul and Suns’ performance?

Fellow pros are not the only people impressed by the show put on by the Point God and the Suns.

Skip Bayless referred to him as “playing possessed” during Paul’s 4th quarter takeover against the Mavericks.

Chris Paul, playing the best basketball of his life at nearly 37, just stared down the Mavs’ bench after scoring yet again. He is playing possessed. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 5, 2022

Stephen A Smith was also gushing over Paul’s performance referring to it as “sensational” and anointing CP3 “The Closer”.

This is just absolutely unreal. @CP3 is putting on an absolute SHOW. He truly is the Point GOD! The CLOSER! What a sensational performance.#Unbelievable — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 5, 2022

In the face of Paul’s greatness and longevity, Kevin O’Connor reminded everyone how “blessed” we are to be witnessing the Paul show in 2022.

We’re blessed to watch Chris Paul still doing this in 2022. What a masterclass fourth quarter — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 5, 2022

All statements reflect the respect Chris Paul has in the NBA community. Paul will sure be pushing this team and will hope to lead them to the NBA title.