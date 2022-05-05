“Shannon Sharpe and Charles Barkley are overrating Luka Doncic! He isn’t a superstar!”: Skip Bayless bashes Mavericks star for his shooting and defense, gets called out by NBA Twitter

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless disregards Luka Doncic as a superstar, gets called out by NBA Twitter for his hypocrisy

Last night, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Phoenix Suns, going down 0-2 to start the series. Luka Doncic scored 35 points and tried to will his team to a win. However, the backcourt combo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul was too overwhelming for the Mavericks.

The Suns also managed to lock down Luka to just 11 points in the 2nd half, after he had a huge 24-point first half. Luka was restricted to only 8 FG attempts in the 2nd half and he turned the ball over 4 times. While Charles Barkley and Shannon Sharpe have called Luka a superstar for his performances so far, Skip Bayless does not agree.

Luka is a sorry shooter, a turnover machine and a disaster of a defender. That is his “triple threat.” No way you can call him a superstar. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/nLEsXdlAUN — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 5, 2022

NBA Twitter calls out Skip Bayless for his ‘b*llsh*t’ take on Luka Doncic

Skip Bayless has become a miss factory with some decent takes every now and then. He’s made a career out of hating on players. With LeBron James out of the playoffs, Skip has been looking for any and every player to pick on.

His latest take on Luka Doncic did not sit right with a lot of people, and rightly so. NBA Twitter gave their reactions to the same.

You say he’s not a superstar but then say Ja is a superstar when he’s just as bad defensively, a worse shooter, and worse playmaker — Cam Reddish SZN⚡️ (@camreddishfp) May 5, 2022

Skip Bayless in the green room every morning pic.twitter.com/BUzyINR1vW — Rent Em Spoons 🥷🏿 (@DerekJBiz) May 5, 2022

skip got his next player to absolutely hate on for the next decade — 😵‍💫 (@tonkainspired) May 5, 2022

It’s sad how Skips entire reputation is built around him being a hater on everyone. Just itching every second to diss on someone that isn’t Embiid — E (@vFxrGivxn_) May 5, 2022

Skip needs to calm down with his ‘takes’ and maybe look at facts before picking at players to hate upon.