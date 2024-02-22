Shadow of the Erdtree Lore: Are Messmer The Impaler And Miquella The Same Person in Elden Ring?

Miquella is quite a notable figure in the whole Elden Ring saga. He is a background character that is mentioned quite frequently throughout the story and it looks like we will know more about him through this Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Miquella is the demigod brother of Malenia and carries a curse that keeps him from aging. Hence, he was forced to create the Haligtree so that he could cure Malenia from the consuming rot and remove his curse. However, before that was complete, Mohg, the Lord of Blood stole Miquella away and trapped him in his cocoon form.

When in captivity, Mohg forced Miquella to consume blood hoping it would elevate him to godhood. However, the demigod refused to accept the tainted blood and instead stripped himself of his flesh. Interestingly, it seems like the demigod even found a way to travel to the Land of the Shadow after the player defeats Mohg in the main game. This is the point where the DLC picks up and fans of the game are quite hyped to see how the story progresses for Miquella. However, the Shadow of the Erdtree trailer introduced a new character called Messmer The Impaler, and people are curious to know if he and Miquella are one and the same person.

Are Messmer And Miquella The Same Person?

Players spotted tons of references and hints which led to them believe that Messmer and Miquella are the same entity. In the trailer, we can note quite a lot of similarities between Messmer’s arm and Miquella’s arm which is hanging out of the cocoon. In addition to that, both Messemer and Miquella are demigods and have thrones with their names in the Royal Capital. Hence, the trailer does lead us to believe that both of them are the same person which is quite a clever misdirection.

In addition, the subtle hints toward both of them being the same person are a clever ruse to hide what happens further into the story. We see a golden figure at the end of the trailer which leads fans to believe it’s Miquella. Hence, while we cannot say for certain if Messemer and Miquella are the same person, we do believe that the former is the “big bad” of the expansion. Nevertheless, only time will tell what Messmer’s true identity is as Shadow of the Erdtree releases on June 21st for all available platforms.