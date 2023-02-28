Elden Ring DLC announced: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is now officially in development

Game of the Year for 2022, Elden Ring, has just got a new lease on life. After winning big last year in the eyes of fans as well as critics, a fresh dose of ‘Souls’ action is in store. FromSoftware recently announced that DLC for the game is in development and will be called Shadow of the Erdtree. Here are all the details known so far.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree announced by FromSoftware

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023



The Twitter announcement for the DLC reads:

The announcement comes just a few months after the developers hinted at its existence at The Game Awards. After winning the Best RPG, Art Direction, and GOTY awards, Bandai Namco sent the following mail to players:

“Congratulations to ELDEN RING for winning Game of the Year, Best RPG, and Best Art Direction at The Game Awards! It’s been an incredible year of gaming and we thank the Elden Ring community for their love and support of the game thus far. Stay tuned in the days and weeks to come, as there is more Elden Ring news that awaits! For those who have yet to experience Elden Ring, there’s no better time than now!”

While the announcement has the community buzzing, there are no details to speak of. Aside from promotional artwork, not much has been revealed. What to expect in terms of scale, new content, and even a release date, is ambiguous right now. Fans will have to wait a bit longer for more details on the game’s single-player expansion.

