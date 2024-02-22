Shadow of the Erdtree Lore: How Does The DLC Tie Into Elden Ring’s Original Plotline?

The much-awaited Elden Ring DLC which is called the Shadow of the Erdtree is set to release this June. It might be the only expansion coming out for Elden Ring which makes it quite important for people who have finished the main story. According to reports, Shadow of the Erdtree is an extension of the original story and gives a lot of context to the lore. Speaking of, we are going to see Messmer the Impaler. Messmer could be the final boss of the DLC and somehow seems to be connected to Miquella in a way. Some people also think both of them are the same but that remains to be seen.

In this DLC, players will go to The Land of the Shadow, which is where the goddess Marika first set foot. According to Miyazaki, The Land of the Shadow is as big or even bigger than the Limgrave area in the main game. It also has lots of open areas and dungeons that players can explore. We even know that this DLC will talk about the journey of Miquella which will indirectly lead to more information about the Outer Gods, the Empyreans, and the Golden Order.

The endgame plot for the expansion is still a mystery as Messmer takes center stage in the trailer. Nevertheless, fans of the game will have a field day breaking down the references in the trailer.

Is Shadow of the Erdtree A Prequel To Elden Ring’s Original Plotline?

This story “could” be a prequel to the main story. The reason why people aren’t sure is because there are no extensive details to the plot as of yet. However, a lot of people suspect that the DLC could be taking place inside a god’s dreams. However, readers should note that the trailer does hint at the expansion being a prequel since it shows a still intact Farum Azula, which is in ruins in the main game.

How Can We Access The DLC In The Game?

FromSoftware does this cool thing where you can access DLC in-game without having to go to the main menu or a certain option to experience it. We are sure this will also be the case with this DLC as the voice in the trailer urges the players to “touch the withered arm and travel to the realm of shadow.” This seems like the perfect segue into the DLC and indicates to the players how the journey is different from the main game. Hence, we believe players will be able to access the DLC after touching Miquella’s withered arm in Mohg’s boss arena.