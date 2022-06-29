7 ft Shaquille O’Neal once hilariously roasted Dwayne Johnson’s 5’4″ best friend, and comedian, Kevin Hart

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the goofiest superstars in the NBA.

Superman has been a great entertainer for a generation of NBA fans. From being a cheeky stud at Orlando to being Charles Barkley‘s running mate on Inside the NBA, Shaq has made the game better with his presence.

Drafted #1 in 1992, Shaq became a dominant force in the NBA from the get-go. His interior presence and mobility at that size were unseen in the NBA. The nicknames and the fandom followed, and Shaq went along in full grandeur.

Shaq’s larger-than-life persona and love for the bright lights have gifted pure entertainment gold. From Kazam to his rapping career, Shaq has lived his life to be heard.

On this journey, Shaq made quite a high-profile acquaintance. One commonly associated acquaintance that Shaq made was with comedian Kevin Hart.

Shaq and Kevin Hart have shared the stage on many occasions and had the audience breathless. Their chemistry and jest have often created a stir.

Shaq however went one up on Kevin Hart in his absence on live television. He pulled out his best Hart impression!

Where did Shaq display his Kevin Hart impression?

On Jimmy Fallon, as part of a game, Shaq had to impersonate the celebrity he draws from a set of names. Shaq’s fortune landed him on Kevin Hart. The rest was comic gold.

Shaq held his nose to get his voice squeaky in a public jibe at Hart’s nasal tone. Shaq went on to mumble in Hart’s typical style and got the host Jimmy Fallon laughing off his chair.

The ultimate jester had just gotten outjested by his celebrity pal. With Shaq being the butt of many a Hart joke, this was the ultimate payback jam.

Superman can dunk on your head and make your response sounded too. A man of many many talents indeed.

