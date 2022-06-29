“Shaquille O’Neal, you are a billionaire bro”: Kevin Durant brings up Shaq’s net worth in response to him accepting his jealousy of Rudy Gobert earning $250 million

Kevin Durant has been a long-time target of Charles Barkley and it looks like Shaquille O’Neal wants some parts of that action as well.

There has been a lot of back and forth between the NBA media and some of the big-name players in the league. Kevin Durant is one of the players who have never left anybody off the hook who has been his critique.

Earlier he used to use burner accounts for the purpose now he doesn’t bother. He goes after anyone and everyone who has something absurd to say about him or even other players, sometimes not even his teammates for that matter.

The 4x scoring champ has been one of the best trash talkers on the players’ side when the media has some former players who are tremendous at that skill like Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal.

Kevin Durant responds to Shaquille O’Neal admitting he’s jealous of Rudy Gobert

A recent back and forth between the Brooklyn Nets forward and Chuck saw the latter questioning Durant’s greatness and saying that he wouldn’t be among the elite unless he is the “bus driver of a championship team, not just a passenger.”

The Slim Reaper then responded fiercely claiming the older players are just jealous because this generation makes much more than they used to make, and so they go on hateful rants and analogies.

All this shit is nasty, another terrible analogy from a hatin old head that can’t accept that we making more bread than them. It’s just timing Chucky, don’t hate the playa https://t.co/43BWSuijjV — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 20, 2022

Shaq who loves to go against his old pal on the sets of Inside the NBA, sides with him on this one and accepted the fact that they really are jealous of the salary differential. He didn’t disrespect KD by any means though, he went to his usual target, the Utah Jazz big man, Rudy Gobert. And Durant responded to that as well.

Shaquille is hilarious. You’re a billionaire bro lol https://t.co/11Bq3EIY6i — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 28, 2022

Shaq is worth $400 million just to put it out there. They are not wrong to be jealous, though. Barkley just made around 40 million in salary in his playing career. Which is just around 70 million in today’s money. But Shaq made much more than that, he made 27 million in his highest salary year with Miami, and his total career earnings were close to 300 million.

Still, Gobert making 250 in 5-years, looking at the difference in the dominance of the players (even chuck was more dominant than Rudy), it’s pretty sick to witness the change in dynamics of players getting that bag these days.

