“Should Be a National Holiday”: Fans Shower Tom Brady With Love on His 47th Birthday

Tom Brady just hit 47, and his fans are celebrating it like it’s a national holiday. Last year might have marked his exit from the football field, but it was definitely a winning year for the GOAT in other ways.

From his headline-grabbing Netflix roast to his omnipresence in sports and philanthropic events, TB12 made sure that his influence stretched far beyond just the NFL. He’s becoming even more of a household name and is getting closer to his fans than ever. And as he turns 47, the love from his fans is absolutely overflowing.

That said, Brady celebrated his big day with a heartwarming Instagram post, featuring a carousel of photos highlighting special moments with his three kids, 16-year-old John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 14-year-old Benjamin Rein, and 11-year-old Vivian Lake. The caption read:

“The lost files from 46! What a special year with these beautiful kids, the best family and friends anyone could ask for, and all of you! Here’s to making 47 our best year yet… Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

And, of course, Brady capped it off with a solo selfie, soaking up some sunshine while lounging on a boat. Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with birthday wishes for the legend, basically creating a social media love fest.

Tweets like “Happy Birthday to the man that made me love football, Tom Brady forever my GOAT” filled the internet. Take a look at some reactions here:

Happy Birthday to the man that made me love football, Tom brady forever my goat pic.twitter.com/whQ6XFKc4O — Jason (@spongebobsloth) August 3, 2024

Happy Tom Brady Birthday! Should be a national holiday. pic.twitter.com/XutrlTP2RL — AutismDad! #COYG #ForeverNE ☘️ (@NH_Gooner) August 3, 2024

Happy birthday to the greatest player ever. Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/6a0wC0UJ55 — Savage (@SavageSports_) August 3, 2024

People are clearly still enchanted with TB12, who brought them so many thrilling football moments. His transition from football star to global icon has been able to connect him with fans across the world. And now he is joining the Fox Corps, bringing him closer to the fans more than ever.

Rob Gronkowski hypes up Brady for his Fox gig

The seven-time Super Bowl champ is gearing up for his next big adventure, and his buddy Rob Gronkowski is right there to hype him up. As Brady prepares to dive into his new role as a FOX Sports analyst, Gronk couldn’t help but call him a ‘magnificent’ fit for the position.

Gronkowski, who knows Brady like the back of his hand from their years tearing up the field together, couldn’t be more excited about his friend’s new gig.

“Tom will do great,” Gronk stated, beaming with confidence. Sure, he acknowledged that there might be some hiccups along the way: “he will definitely have mistakes.” However, he is confident that Brady will overcome every obstacle because that’s what he does: “If he runs over a speed bump, he is gonna correct it.”

And let’s not forget about Brady’s football IQ. Gronk also reminded everyone that Tom’s got “more knowledge in the history of the game” than pretty much anyone out there.

The key, Gronk suggests, is for Tom to just let that knowledge flow naturally and not overthink it. “Be yourself and he will be terrific,” Gronk advised.

Tom’s debut on FOX is set to be a must-watch event. He’ll be joining forces with Erin Andrews and play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. The gig kicks off during the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys on September 8. The football legend has a massive 10-year, $375 million deal with the network.