Steam Summer Sale 2023: Top 5 RPGs to buy

Role Playing Games are one of the most played genres in the gaming community, and needless to say, quite a few of these are available at a massive discount during the Steam Summer Sale 2023. As a result, making the seasonal sale is the perfect opportunity to buy those games at a much cheaper price.

During this two-week discount fest from June 29, 2023, to July 13, 2023, multiple games from different genres are available at more affordable prices. Since Valve’s web store has a plethora of fun in the RPG genre, it is hard to pick the best.

RPGs are distinctly known for their thoroughly detailed world that has much to do and gives players a chance to live a second life. To help with the selection process, we have compiled a list of five RPGs you should get during the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Five best RPGs to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023

Elder Scroll: Skyrim

One of Bethesda’s top-selling RPG franchises is suggested for players who love medieval fantasy settings. The world of Skyrim is full of quests to accomplish with a well-detailed world that is living and breathing. Players can also explore cities, dungeons, and fortresses across the map. Gamers can also complete more than 200 quests available, spreading across the vast world.

Players can create characters and allot skill points to best fit their requirements. The game be enjoyed in both first-person and third-person view so that players can enjoy it in their way. Explore the story as a Dragonborn, and fulfill your destiny to find your ending.

You can also mod the game with various add-ons created by the community to enhance the experience. Being an old game from 2011, it is available at a much lesser price, making it worth more than its price during Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 lets you live in a far-future dystopian city called Night City. Like most RPGs, the game also allows players to build their character named V. You can have three different backgrounds with their storyline to progress. The background choices available in the game are Street Kid, Corpo, and Nomad. Cyberpunk 2077 also features a big map with diverse terrains as well.

https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1667957155440336901?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It provides you with various upgrades down the line, which makes the game exciting as an RPG. Weapons can be modded and upgraded to fit players’ styles and adjust their gameplay. The players are constantly pushed in the story with tough choices that test everyone’s conscience. Cyberpunk 2077 even features Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand to enhance the experience of the game.

Dark Souls 3

FromSoftware’s RPGs are known for their great difficulty that tests player skills, and Dark Souls 3 is a prime example. Like most Soulsborne games, the game features an intricately detailed world of deadly enemies players must fight off. However, these enemies are pretty challenging to handle if not tackled properly. Additionally, if you die in the game, you must start over from the last checkpoint and lose all the experience points gained.

You play as an undead called Unkindled or Ashen One with a task to link the fire in Lothirc to stop the impending Age of Dark. However, to do so, players have to take their fight against Lords of Cinder and place their souls in thrones at the Firelink Shrine. Players can encounter four endings in Dark Souls 3, depending on their final choices. Take a journey against all odds and become the most potent Unkindled in Lothric.

Hogwarts Legacy

If you ever wanted to be a Wizard in the Harry Potter universe, then Warner Bros’ latest RPG is for you. Taking place in the 1800s, you will be playing as a wizard invited to Hogwarts Wizarding School. Like in the books, players can choose from four designated houses, which reflect players’ motifs through the Sorting Hat. However, players can skip the quizzes to select a place they choose.

Learn 34 spells in the game which can be acquired through primary and side quests. The game also includes the most potent spell in the wizarding world, Avada Kedavra, also known as the killing spell. While the curse is stated as the worst and unforgivable curse, players do have the option to quip it. Also, you’ll be able to explore the vast wizarding world of Hogwarts and uncover an entirely original story.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt Red is popularly known for its experience with RPG games. Thus, the third installment of the Witcher franchise still stands out today. The game also received a new generation overhaul, enhancing the experience. This upgrade makes the game look great in 2023, despite its initial 2015 release. The world of Witcher 3 is enormous and has multiple activities to do to progress the world. Neither of these tasks feels tedious and always a joy whenever playing the game.

https://twitter.com/witchergame/status/1618651651908190229?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

You play as Geralt, a mercenary monster hunter called Witcher, who is set to find a child of prophecy named Ciri. However, the Witcher has to be quick as an undead army called the Wild Hunt is formed to do the same for their purpose. The storytelling and gameplay of The Witcher 3 are pretty amusing and suggested for anyone who likes RPGs or never played one. Even after the new-gen update, the game is still pretty cheap on Steam during the Summer Sale 2023.

Additional RPG games suggested for purchase during the Steam Summer Sale 2023

Elden Ring

If you’re looking for a challenging RPG game with an open world, then FromSoftware’s latest title is just for you. Following similar game mechanics as Dark Souls 3, Elden Ring has more to offer. For instance, players can ride horses, try out different weapon combos, and more, which is impossible in earlier games. Players sometimes skip bosses, which is invalid for the Dark Souls franchise.

https://twitter.com/ELDENRING/status/1630478058103734274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For new players trying to get into the Soulsborne franchise, Elden Ring might be the right place for you to start. The game even features profound lore, which was also created with the help of R.R. Martin. During the Steam Summer Sale 2023, the game is available at a lesser price and is suggested for purchase during Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

The Assassin’s Creed franchise shifted toward RPG with Origins, which emerged after Syndicate. While it is not fully RPG in terms of story, its mechanics are similar to other games of this genre. The visuals and map of Assassin’s Creed Origins are beautiful, which is also a treat for the players. Even the combat with each weapon type is satisfactory and has great-looking finishers.

You’ll play as Bayek of Siwa in this game called Medjay. However, due to the tragic loss of his son, the protector of Egypt takes a turn toward a path full of anger and vengeance. The game even dives into the origin of the Assassin order since it is a prequel to the entire franchise. With all said, Assassin’s Creed Origins is available at a massive price cut and would be a great time to buy the game during Steam Summer Sale 2023.

That is all you need to know about the best RPGs to purchase during Steam Summer Sale 2023.