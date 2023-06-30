Steam Summer Sale 2023: Best games to buy under $10

Steam Summer Sale 2023 is one of the best times of the year to buy video games at cheaper rates. The sale includes massive discounts on games from various genres so that gamers can get the right deals.

The Steam Summer Sale 2023 is a two-week long event starting on June 29, 2023, and last till July 13, 2023. A lot of games from famous publishers like Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, and more are on sale during this tenure. Since the selection of games is huge on Valve’s online store it is difficult to pick which one would be the best.

Now, if you’re a gamer and under a budget, this article is hand tailored just for you. So, here are the best games to buy under 10 USD on Steam during the Summer Sale 2023.

Best games to buy under 10 dollars during Steam Summer Sale 2023

10) Devil May Cry 5

If you’re a fan of the hack-and-slash genre of games, then Devil May Cry 5 would be a lovely game for you. Available at 9.89 dollars, the game has a great story that is full of action. Additionally, the music of the game also pumps up the demon-slaying action provided by the game.

You can play four different characters, namely Nero, V, Dante, and Virgil in the game. It provides for great boss battles as well, which are fun to take on. The combat combos are satisfying with a lot of gore as well.

9) Metro Exodus

For fans of post-apocalyptic scenarios, the Metro franchise has stood out immensely across the globe. The latest game in the franchise, Metro Exodus features great visuals, gun combat, and survival. You will progress the game as Artyom Alekseyevich and travel across post-apocalyptic Russia and beyond. Explore non-linear levels and immerse yourself in a sandbox survival experience.

The best part of the game is the thrilling story with can be experienced from a first-person perspective. Available at a price of 5.99 dollars on Steam, this masterpiece is a must-buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023.

8) Superliminal

For puzzle game lovers, Superliminal lets the player take on puzzles from a different perspective, literally. The story is engaging with mind-bending puzzles that require players to utilize perspective and physics to get through levels. The music is soothing and the gameplay experience of the 3D puzzle game is also great.

Use optical illusions to your own advantage in the unique puzzle game from Pillow Castle. For an indie game, Superliminal is great for having fun during your free time and is available at a price of 9.99 dollars during this seasonal sale.

7) Henry Stickmin Collection

For hardcore gamers who have known about almost every game in the history of gaming, Henry Stickmin Collection is a parody game joking about all. With multiple paths to take, the game provides multiple endings and scenarios that can be hilariously taken care of.

If you’re looking for a game with lots of laughs, this game is just for you. Even though the graphics are not so impressive to today’s standards, it does provide great 2D animations that are just funny. Available at 9.99 dollars on Steam, the collection is a treat for gamers and is great for casual times.

6) Frostpunk

Become the leader of the last civilization on Earth and manage the citizens and infrastructure. This game requires the players to have great knowledge of survival and management to upkeep everything. However, if you fail to do so the society will fall.

Frostpunk gives the players a challenging experience despite having simple looks. The game is currently available at a price of 5.99 USD and gamers should buy this game during Steam Summer Sale 2023.

5) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Take on a brutal journey into myth and madness with Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. The game uses a Viking setting where the protagonist embarks on a journey full of haunting quests in Viking hell in order to for the soul of the protagonist’s dead lover.

The game has gotten multiple awards from Bafta for its unique settings. The AAA title is available at just 4.49 dollars and is another must-buy during the seasonal limited-time sale.

4) A Plague Tale: Innocence

If you’re looking for a game with a satisfying story, gameplay, and visuals combined, this game is rightfully suggested for you. You’ll be embarking on a grim journey during The Black Death. You play as Amicia, a young girl set on a quest to protect and rescue his young sick brother.

The story of the game is flawless and has gotten multiple recognition during The Game Awards as well. As Steam Summer Sale 2023 goes on, this game is available at a price of 7.99 dollars and is worth every cent.

3) Outlast

Horror-survival genre lovers would like the original Outlast from Red Barrels. The story takes place in an asylum full of insane people with blood thirst and you have to escape the place. However, you’re constantly stopped as foes try to stop you in every way possible.

Taking place in a dark environment, the game’s scariness is amplified by a lot as you feel helpless. Additionally, supplies are scarce in the game so players have to find a way out before running out of batteries. The horror game can be purchased at a price of 2.99 dollars and is a must-play horror game to this date.

2) Control Ultimate Edition

If you ever wished to have superpowers, Control might help you live that fantasy. Become the director of a secret agency and take action against otherworldly threats. Use your supernatural powers to fight off your foes in this third-person action-adventure game.

The game is also set in the Alan Wake universe, which makes this game even more exciting. Uncover the secrets of this otherworldly agency and maintain the order of how things should work. The game is priced at 9.99 USD during the seasonal sale for gamers to purchase and enjoy the game.

1) Dying Light

Want to parkour through a post-apocalyptic zombie-infested city, then Dying Light is the game you’re looking for. Fight off zombies with custom weapons and dash past them with your parkour abilities, the choice is all yours. Play as an undercover agent who is sent to infiltrate a quarantine zone in a Middle-Eastern city called Hassan. The game features a complete day and night cycle bringing variations during the gameplay.

Apart from zombies, players will also encounter people who are just as dangerous. With a unique setting, the game has lived up to its name for years and still does the same. Available at just 8.99 USD, the game is great at a cheaper price.

More games that are available at less than 10 dollars during Steam Summer Sale 2023

Ghostrunner

Become a cyberpunk ninja assassin in the world of Ghostrunner and test your reflexes in various scenarios. The game features a great parkour experience with the use of different gadgets, and slashing of enemies on the way. Ghostrunner is extremely fast-paced and blends the sci-fi and post-apocalyptic genres quite well. The game is priced at 8.99 USD and is well below the 10-dollar mark.

Portal 2

If you want great puzzles in a co-op or single-player format, Valve’s original game is just the one for you. Discover yourself in a world full of puzzles that require the usage of the environment as a tool. The game is entirely physics-based and is extremely fun to play with a lot of gags. Available at just 0.99 USD, the game is even below the one-dollar mark.

That is all you needed to know about the best games to buy under 10 dollars during Steam Summer Sale 2023.