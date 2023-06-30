Steam Summer Sale 2023: Top 5 AAA games to buy

Discounts on AAA games are the biggest selling point during the Steam Summer Sale 2023. These types of games are known for their great graphics, gameplay, and features that give a great experience to the players.

Advertisement

Valve’s seasonal sale will last for a period of two weeks and give great deals on multiple games across genres. Thus, the period between June 29 and July 13, 2023, is a fantastic time to buy such games at a much cheaper price.

Since there are multiple AAA games available in the market and are expensive, it is difficult to pick which one would be the best. Thus, to help ease the decision for you all, here are the top five picks for AAA games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023. It should be noted, that this list doesn’t follow a ranking order.

Advertisement

The best AAA games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

The open-world game from Rockstar Games is famous for its old-west setting full of crime and robberies. This game features impressive visuals, gameplay, and music that completely immerses the player in that era. Moreover, the game features realistic physics unlike Grand Theft Auto 5, which makes the experience much more immersive. The world is full of things to do and is constantly living and breathing for its always active environment.

The story of RDR2 features a man named Arthur Morgan who wishes to take back a place called Blackwater with his gang. However, the story isn’t just about gang wars and outlaw moments but also gives insight into normal human lives as well. As a player, you have the ability to rob people, carriages, banks, and more to keep it exciting. However, it does come with a price as bounties would be put on you. This is an intricate system that keeps the player on a leash before committing a crime.

The game also got multiple awards, including one for best narrative, best audio design and music, and best performance. In 2023, the game’s campaign still holds out for a well-written story that keeps players engaged. Also, the game is so enjoyable, you’re likely to lose the sense of time.

4) Atomic Heart

For fans of a utopian world that incorporates old technology eras with the future, Amotic Heart is the game for you. The game features combat mechanics like shooting and slashing throughout the story. Additionally, the game also has role-playing elements which make it slightly complex.

During the story, you’ll play Agent P-3 who is a World War II veteran with a memory loss issue. In a transformed Soviet Union, a scientist named Sechenov developed a liquified programable matter called Polymer, which helped technology to capacities like no other. However, this new discovery has also risked the nation as it can be destructive and you as a player have to stop that from happening.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gematsu/status/1673351009140088832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The aesthetics of Atomic Heart finds a resemblance to BioShock in some ways, but it has its own defining features as well. The story is immersive with great gameplay which makes the single-player game enjoyable for all. The game is currently available at a 67% discount, which is why it is highly recommended.

3) Elden Ring

For players who wish for a game which long, challenging, and full of details, Elden Ring is recommended for you. The soulslike RPG is not only beautiful but also deeply challenging. However, that’s how souls-borne games are. Also, it feels rewarding when those challenges are overcome by players. The game features an open world with is full of difficult bosses which are difficult enough to make you throw your controller.

You play as a Tarnished, a person who has lost the grace of the Erdtree and been banished from the world in Elden Ring. Your goal is to become an Elden Lord, however, as a player you do have the choice to seek other endings. Make your own character which is unique and fight off foes in the unforgiving world.

The combat of Elden Ring features melees, arrows, and magic. However, to wield one of them, players need to have certain skill points to properly use them. Additionally, the game also gives the players the option to create their own character class to become the ruler of the world. At the moment, the game is available at 30% off during the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

2) God of War (2018)

The PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War was released on the PC platform back in January 2022. The game features a great combat system that is fun to play around and look at. The story-driven game has great visuals that capture Nordic mythology in fantastic ways, which makes the game special to many. The game also has a sort of RPG mechanics, which lets players modify their weapons to fit their playstyle.

You play as Kratos who is a banished god of war from Greece who has chosen to settle down in a faraway realm. After his wife’s death, you are tasked to spread her ashes at the highest point of the Realm. However, in doing so the character takes on an unforgettable journey with his son and uncovers a story like no other. While the sequel to this part doesn’t exist on PC yet, God of War itself is great to play with a good story and music.

Since the game is packed with action, it is highly recommended that players try it. During the Steam Summer Sale 2023, the game is available at a 40% discount and is more affordable than before.

1) Witcher 3

For players who wish to live a life of a monster hunter in a fantasy world, Witcher 3 might be the game for you. Featuring a vast world with a great story, the game has a lot to do other than just monster hunting. With the new gen update for the game, Witcher 3 looks better than before and is a must-play experience for many.

You’ll take on the adventures in the game as Geralt of Rivia. Geralt is known as a Witcher, a type of mercenary who is hired for killing monsters in the world. In the third part of the game, the players are tasked to find Ciri, a child of prophecy. However, you have to find her fast before an undead army called the Wild Hunt takes her down. During your journey to find Ciri, you are free to roam around and complete a side quest to earn rewards.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/witchergame/status/1618651651908190229?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The game also has two great DLCs with extended stories, which players can enjoy as well. Getting a total of more than 200 hours of gameplay, the game is simply worth getting during Steam Summer Sale 2023. At the moment the game’s normal and complete editions are available at a 70% discount, so make sure to secure the deal.

More AAA games suggestions for buying during the Steam Summer Sale 2023

Watch Dogs Legions

Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs Legions faced heavy criticism in the past for its disappointing release. In 2023, the game still holds up as being an enjoyable experience for many. Additionally, Ubisoft also released multiple updates and DLCs for the game which made it slightly better. Even though the game features incredible visuals, its original story is slightly disappointing. However, its DLCs are great for the players as it had the return of Aiden Pearce, the main protagonist of the first game.

With improved hacking and a vast open world, Watch Dogs Legions features a futuristic Britain overtaken by technology. Also, the game doesn’t have a protagonist, since every NPCs are playable. At the moment the game is available at an 85% discount which is a fair deal for the game.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Square Enix’s take on the Avengers Game faced heavy criticism and still finds itself thrashed to this date. However, their Guardian of the Galaxy game took everyone’s heart with a great story and gameplay. The action-adventure game is considered one of the best superhero games of all time for its unusual storyline. The visuals of the GoG are colorful and are a treat for the players. As a player, you will take on the journey as Star-Lord, who is the leader of the Guardians.

The game closely incorporates the spirit of the unusual bunch and delivers a compelling story with great music. Also, like the original comics, the game also features a chaotic story which is loved by many. During the Steam Summer Sale 2023, the game is available at a 70% discount and players can try this game.

That is all you needed to know about the best AAA games to buy during Steam Summer Sale 2023. If you liked reading this article, check out our other gaming content by clicking here.