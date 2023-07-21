Stephen Curry Takes Cheeky Aim at $60,000,000 Worth Draymond Green’s “Overrated Venture” Hours After Release of New Documentary ‘Underrated’

Stephen Curry’s new “Underrated” documentary was recently released on Apple TV+. The movie has been produced by Curry’s production house Unanimous Media and follows his journey to becoming a modern NBA star. Curry spoke to Sports Illustrated on the occasion of the release. He talked about a range of issues including his rivalry with fellow great LeBron James. However, Curry also ended up taking a cheeky dig at Draymond Green’s podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” The 60$ million net-worth star recently signed a $100 million extension with the Golden State Warriors.

Green has been hosting a podcast for almost two years. He uses the platform to talk to a range of NBA stars, with Curry himself being a guest in the past. A range of other high-profile WNBA and NBA players have attended Green’s podcast. This includes the likes of Patrick Beverley, Candace Parker, Trae Young, and several others.

Stephen Curry calls Draymond Green’s podcast overrated during a recent interview

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Curry spoke about a range of issues. He revealed information about the new documentary and claimed that his rivalry with LeBron James was special. The Warriors and the Cavaliers fought it out in 4 straight NBA Finals from 2015-18.

Curry was then asked his opinion on The Draymond Green show, and whether it was overrated or underrated. In a slightly diplomatic fashion, the 35-year-old claimed that Green’s podcast was overrated when he wasn’t on it:

“It’s overrated when I am not on it. Let’s put it that way.”

Curry’s Underrated documentary sheds light on how he beat the odds and become the superstar he is today. Scouts considered Steph to be too skinny and small to succeed back in high school. He was picked 7th in the 2009 draft despite some very obvious talent. The documentary will look at a series of wins and setbacks that Steph had to endure before he made it big with the Warriors.

Curry and Green are the chief architects of the Warriors’ incredible success

Along with Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are the most important individuals behind the success the Warriors have had in recent years. The two have shown incredible loyalty and desire to win over the years and have a special bond with each other.

While Curry is the obvious superstar with star quality, Green is the defensive maverick who has had to make big sacrifices for the good of the team. The Warriors under their regime have shown an incredible will to win, something that is also down to the chemistry between their top stars.

Curry and Green are very close and often support each other in non-basketball endeavors as well. For example, Green was in attendance at the recent ACC Celebrity Golf tournament in Nevada last week. Steph, who is also a talented golfer, won the tournament. In doing so, he showed enough talent to potentially take up golf professionally, in the future.