“Never, Never”: LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Awe as New-Look Lakers Demolish Steph Curry-less Warriors

February 11, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (left) and forward LeBron James (right) look at a tablet during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis and LeBron James appeared relieved regarding their result against the Golden State Warriors, as the new-look Los Angeles Lakers returned from the All-Star break with a pivotal victory.

The Purple and Gold have now won their past three games out of their four with their revamped roster. It’s evident that the new recruits have addressed the inadequacy of defense, energy, and youth and reintegrated these factors into the franchise.

D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasly, Mo Bamba, and Jared Vanderbilt have specifically amplified the Lakers’ chances of attaining an NBA Playoff berth. They have magnified the Lakers’ scoring ability through their vast arsenal whilst reducing the burden on stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Following their victory against the Golden State Warriors, James and Davis could be seen engaging in conversation. The pair were visibly glad that the tides could now turn in their favor, with just about 20 games to close out the 2022/2023 NBA season.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were pleased with the Lakers’ performance!

The LA Lakers had a resounding victory over reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors. Although, it’s worth pointing out that the franchise was without its leader, Steph Curry.

As LeBron James checked out of the game in the fourth quarter, a comforted Anthony Davis greeted him at the bench. Davis and James briefly discussed the franchise’s fortunes over the past two years. Owing to that, Davis said:

“I can’t remember the last time we were up 24 with this much time.”

Anthony Davis: “I can’t remember the last time we were up 24 with this much time.” LeBron James: “Never, never” (Via @Spence_DFS, h/t @RichStapless)pic.twitter.com/iJbFcVYz6M — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 24, 2023

To which James reassured him, saying:

“Never, never”

The Lakers blew the Warriors out of the water, winning 124-111 against the Dubs. The team exemplified character as they cruised to their second consecutive victory since their new acquisitions.

Suffice it to say, James and Davis will now be compelled to do their part in aiding the roster to attain their first objective of many by reaping a playoff birth. It must also be a revelation that they can now reduce their workload, in the wake of their recurring injuries, with the duo now possessing a competent roster.

The Lakers’ odds at capturing the 2023 NBA championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an abysmal past couple of years. Since the acquisition of Russell Westbrook, which in lieu of enhancing their championship cause, depleted their roster and, successively, their ability to contend for the title, the Lakers have been turbulent.

A two-year championship drought aligned with dreadful displays eventually led to Rob Pelinka and the Laker management pulling the trigger on the supposed ‘Big Three’.

With the investment in youth, shooting, scoring, and defense, the Lakers can undoubtedly attain the 10th seed or higher at the very least. Given they can stay healthy and work on their chemistry in the 20 games they have remaining in their campaign, it’s likely they make the postseason.

If they do make the postseason, it would be imperative that Davis and James step up. And if history has proven anything, it is that it would be folly to rule out any franchise that possesses LeBron James at the helm.

