After Almost Four Months Of Hiatus, Nickmercs Is Once Again Reaching Out To Warzone

Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff is making his comeback to Warzone. After last year’s fiasco involving Blizzard removing his skin from the game, everyone thought he would never come back. But it was high time. Nickmercs is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and regularly clocks in 20,000 viewers. He commented about Pride Month being associated to a school and that got the wrong attention. His response to the post was to “keep the kids out of it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NICKMERCS/status/1666483385504604160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That sparked controversy with fans divided into two different views. In continuation with that, Call of Duty’s official X account responded to that by removing Nickmerc’s official bundle from the game. Plus, FaZe Rain’s video about FaZe as an organization did not help as well.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1666985392514424833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even the participation of Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman in support of Nickmercs sparked controversy. But he is coming back. Nickmerc is coming back to Warzone.

The Biggest Warzone Streamer, Nickmercs has Set The Stage For A Comeback

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NICKMERCS/status/1754910948484145496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nickmercs is one of the best Warzone streamers and is quite popular among the Call of Duty community. His return means a ton to the fans who like to see him play the game. Nick announced his return along with a caption indicating when he’ll start streaming the game again. A lot of his fans are hyping up his return including TimTheTatman and FaZe Swagg.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/timthetatman/status/1754913296145166425?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

TimTheTatman reaffirmed his interest in seeing his friend back in Warzone while FaZe Swagg posted a GIF of The Undertaker from WWE rising from a coffin in a signature sit-up.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Swagg/status/1754911633359700447?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His return shook the internet and had fans talking about the reasoning behind such an announcement. There are plenty of other games he can stream. His viewership does not majorly come from Call of Duty fans alone. We do not know what has caused the streamer to change his mind about the game. We are guessing he is going to reveal his thought process on the stream tomorrow. Whatever it is, it might be a fine reason to return to a game that you promised you’d never go back to.