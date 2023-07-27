” Nickmercs is a great American” – Adin Ross says on stream that Nickmercs did nothing wrong for getting his operator bundle removed from COD

Adin David Ross is one of the most prominent live streamers currently on the internet. It was on the most recent live stream that he came across a Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff clip where Nick’s live stream chat was showing hate towards Nick.

Adin Ross stated after seeing the clip that Nickmercs was a great American and he did nothing wrong to get his operator bundle removed from Warzone 2.0. Nickmercs shared his suggestions about pro-LGBTQ demonstrators on Twitter. This started a huge controversial situation around him during the Pride month. The controversial situation also had an impact on his live stream chats with people showing hate towards him. Activision later proceeded to remove the Nickmercs operator bundle.

But Adin Ross showed a lot of support on his recent live stream towards Nickmercs. Let’s dive in to see what Nickmercs and Adin Ross have to say about the situation.

Adin Ross says that Nickmercs did nothing wrong in getting his operator bundle removed from Call of Duty

Nickmerc’s live stream chat was showing a lot of hate towards him following his controversial LGBTQ situation. Nickmercs stated on the live stream that the chat community was haters. He proceeds to add that Adin Ross was lit.

Adin Ross upon viewing this clip was excited and happy. He stated on the lives stream that Nickmercs was a part of the reason why he was a proud American. He proceeds to tell that Nickmercs stands for what is right and that he is a great American. Adin Ross tells that “Nickmercs did nothing wrong and that Call of Duty (COD) is soft as shit.”

Adin Ross exclaims that he loves Nickmercs and will always stand for him. He proceeds to add that he himself has got many death threats on his DMs from the blue hair community after he defended him. He later states to let them go to hell.

According to Adin Ross, he was able to go into the COD Black Ops 2 lobby and say whatever he wanted to without any filter. But nowadays it has changed. Adin Ross tells that now if you say anything crazy you get banned from the game. They even proceed to take out the skins that you own. He adds that it is crazy now but he loves Nickmercs and everyone loves him too.

